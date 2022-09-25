DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 25, 2022

Fit and still driven, Djokovic not thinking about retirement

Reuters Published September 25, 2022 Updated September 25, 2022 12:42pm
<p>Team Europe’s Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini celebrate winning their doubles match against Team World’s Alex de Minaur and Jack Sock during the Laver Cup at the 02 Arena, London, on September 24, 2022.—Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers</p>

Team Europe’s Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini celebrate winning their doubles match against Team World’s Alex de Minaur and Jack Sock during the Laver Cup at the 02 Arena, London, on September 24, 2022.—Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Roger Federer’s departure from tennis has raised the question of retirement of the other two members of the revered ‘Big Three’ but Novak Djokovic has assured that he does not feel “old enough” to consider bringing down the curtain yet.

Federer’s decision was not unexpected given the 41-year-old’s recent struggles with injuries and form, but it was still met with an outpouring of sadness by fans and former players when the Swiss great bid an emotional goodbye to the sport.

His exit has brought the longevity of his great rivals, Rafa Nadal and Djokovic, in sharper focus while fans and pundits have wondered how men’s tennis would cope with the prospect of losing their most marketable athletes.

“I don’t feel yet so old, to be honest, for my tennis career to finish,” Djokovic told reporters on Saturday after returning to tennis for the first time since winning his 21st Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon.

“I still feel my body is serving me, is listening to me well. That’s the key I think when you get to 35-plus.”

The so-called men’s ‘Big Three’ revolutionised the sport with their own achievements and riveting rivalries. They have won a combined 63 Grand Slam singles titles between them.

A chronic foot issue forced Nadal to contemplate retirement in 2021 and again this year after the 36-year-old Spaniard won a men’s record 22nd major title at the French Open, playing with numbing injections before each match in Paris.

Nadal said he was not contemplating retirement at the moment after a radio frequency treatment eased pain in his foot and allowed him to play Wimbledon.

Djokovic, the fittest among the three, said he has made necessary adjustments to his schedule to look after his body.

“I’m not playing as much as I played few years ago. I want to peak at the best tournaments, biggest tournaments in the world, which are Grand Slams and some of the biggest ATP events, playing for my country,” the Serb added.

“That’s what gives me the most motivation and inspires me to play the best tennis. I really want to keep going. I don’t have the ending of my career on the horizon at the moment.

“I just want to keep going as long as I feel good and I can compete with the youngsters, that I could be one of the candidates to win Grand Slams.”

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

UNGA speech
25 Sep, 2022

UNGA speech

CRISES test a nation’s resilience but also provide opportunities to rise and move forward. Prime Minister Shehbaz...
Dar’s return
Updated 25 Sep, 2022

Dar’s return

Dar will now be expected by his party to conjure up fiscal space for the govt to start spending ahead of the next elections.
Iran hijab protests
25 Sep, 2022

Iran hijab protests

FOR over a week now, Iran has been witnessing considerable tumult after a young woman died earlier this month in the...
Post-flood economy
Updated 24 Sep, 2022

Post-flood economy

WITH a third of the country — especially Sindh and Balochistan — under water, over 33m people displaced, and...
Panadol shortage
24 Sep, 2022

Panadol shortage

FROM headaches to fever to bodily pain — paracetamol is used ubiquitously in Pakistan as the go-to remedy for most...
Star-struck cops
24 Sep, 2022

Star-struck cops

IN this age of selfies and social media, it is easy to get carried away in the presence of famous people, even if ...