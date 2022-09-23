Man allegedly murders wife in Islamabad’s Chak Shehzad: police

Police are investigating the murder of a woman in Islamabad’s Chak Shehzad area, allegedly by her husband, who is the son of senior journalist Ayaz Amir.

The suspect, whom Islamabad Police identified in a tweet earlier, allegedly killed his wife inside their house. “Forensic teams along with senior officers have reached the site and an investigation has begun,” the police said.

Chak Shahzad is a suburb of Islamabad and falls under the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town police station.

A police source, on condition of anonymity, told Dawn.com that preliminary investigations suggested the victim was bludgeoned to death.

Ayaz Amir himself expressed his shock over the incident. In a brief conversation with reporters, he said such a thing “shouldn’t happen with anyone”. “When I was told about it… What can I say… this is something that shakes your heart,” he said, repeatedly shaking his head and pausing between his words.

When asked whether his son was on drugs, he said that it was a legal matter. “All I will say is that such a thing should not happen with anyone. No one should go through this grief.”

