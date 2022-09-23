Man allegedly murders wife in Islamabad’s Chak Shehzad: police

A man on Friday allegedly murdered his wife at their residence in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad area, according to the police.
The suspect, whom Islamabad Police identified in a tweet, allegedly killed his wife inside their house.
“Forensic teams along with senior officers have reached the site and an investigation has begun,” the police said.
Chak Shahzad is a suburb of Islamabad and falls under the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town police station.
A police source, on condition of anonymity, told Dawn.com that preliminary investigations suggested the victim was bludgeoned to death.
