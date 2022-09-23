Man allegedly murders wife in Islamabad’s Chak Shehzad: police

A man on Friday allegedly murdered his wife at their residence in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad area, according to the police.

The suspect, whom Islamabad Police identified in a tweet, allegedly killed his wife inside their house.

“Forensic teams along with senior officers have reached the site and an investigation has begun,” the police said.

Chak Shahzad is a suburb of Islamabad and falls under the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town police station.

A police source, on condition of anonymity, told Dawn.com that preliminary investigations suggested the victim was bludgeoned to death.

