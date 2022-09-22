DAWN.COM Logo

Moeen powers England to 199-5 in second T20I against Pakistan

AFP Published September 22, 2022 Updated September 22, 2022 09:44pm
<p>England’s captain Moeen Ali (R) plays a shot during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on September 22, 2022. — AFP</p>

<p>England captain Moeen Ali and Pakistan captain Babab Azam at the toss for the second Pakistan-England Twenty20 international at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday. — Pakistan Cricket Twitter</p>

England’s stand-in skipper Moeen Ali struck a rapid half-century to lead his team to 199-5 against Pakistan in the second T20 international in Karachi on Thursday.

Moeen smashed four sixes and as many fours in his 23-ball 55 not out after England opted to bat first after winning the toss at the National Stadium.

Ben Duckett (43), Harry Brook (31) and Alex Hales (30) also contributed to the run-fest as England hammered 119 in the last 10 overs.

Moeen hit two towering sixes off pacer Mohammad Hasnain’s last two deliveries of the innings.

England, who are on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, won the first game by six wickets, also in Karachi on Tuesday, to take a 1-0 lead in the seven-match series.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Alex Hales, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, David Willey, Luke Wood

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Javed Malik (PAK)

NK
Sep 22, 2022 08:05pm
Hasnain and Nseem are quick & fast but they do not have to be always you need to adjust according to what the games demands
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Sep 22, 2022 08:34pm
I hope, we are beaten 7-0 so that we can get rid of Babar as captain and with that of course players like Khushdil and Asif Ali.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Sep 22, 2022 10:53pm
Pakistan will still win inshallah.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Sep 22, 2022 10:54pm
@Shahid, jealous Indian?
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Sep 22, 2022 10:54pm
Pakistan won without losing a wicket!
Reply Recommend 0

