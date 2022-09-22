DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 22, 2022

England win toss, opt to bat first in second Pakistan Twenty20 international

AFP Published September 22, 2022 Updated September 22, 2022 07:57pm
<p>England captain Moeen Ali and Pakistan captain Babab Azam at the toss for the second Pakistan-England Twenty20 international at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday. — Pakistan Cricket Twitter</p>

England captain Moeen Ali and Pakistan captain Babab Azam at the toss for the second Pakistan-England Twenty20 international at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday. — Pakistan Cricket Twitter

England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and opted to bat in the second Twenty20 international against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

England, who are on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, won the first game of the seven-match series by six wickets, also in Karachi on Tuesday.

The visitors brought in spinner Liam Dawson in place of pacer Richard Gleeson, while Pakistan replaced fast bowler Naseem Shah with Mohammad Hasnain.

The remaining matches of the series are in Karachi (September 23 and 25) and Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Alex Hales, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, David Willey, Luke Wood

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Javed Malik (PAK)

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
NK
Sep 22, 2022 08:05pm
Hasnain and Nseem are quick & fast but they do not have to be always you need to adjust according to what the games demands
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Sep 22, 2022 08:34pm
I hope, we are beaten 7-0 so that we can get rid of Babar as captain and with that of course players like Khushdil and Asif Ali.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Funding gaps
Updated 22 Sep, 2022

Funding gaps

Regrettably, international appeals for flood relief have yet to receive a robust response.
Transgender identity
22 Sep, 2022

Transgender identity

THE question of the ‘compatibility’ of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act of 2018 with ...
Controversial project
22 Sep, 2022

Controversial project

THE controversial Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project launched by former prime minister Imran Khan is again...
Self-inflicted wounds
Updated 21 Sep, 2022

Self-inflicted wounds

The selection of the army chief has always been a political issue.
Exporting Hindutva
21 Sep, 2022

Exporting Hindutva

AS Hindutva ideologues have moved from the fringes of Indian society to the centre of power, this anti-Muslim...
Karachi chaos
21 Sep, 2022

Karachi chaos

THERE is a palpable sense of insecurity that citizens across the country must have felt recently, thanks to the ...