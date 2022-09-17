DAWN.COM Logo

Cholistan land to be allotted to 20,000 farmers for five years

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 17, 2022 Updated September 17, 2022 10:50am
<p>Camels try to quench their thirst at an almost dried-out well in Cholistan.—Twitter / AlkhidmatOrg</p>

Camels try to quench their thirst at an almost dried-out well in Cholistan.—Twitter / AlkhidmatOrg

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to give the government land in Cholistan to 20,000 local farmers for temporary cultivation for a period of five years in a transparent manner.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Parvez Elahi at his office on Friday.

CM’s Special Assistant Dr Muhammad Afzal, MPA Chaudhry Ahsan, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary GM Sikandar and Cholistan Development Authority Managing Director Mehr Muhammad Khalid attended the meeting, while the Bahawalpur deputy commissioner participated through video-link.

The chief minister said the draw for the land allotment’s first phase would be conducted by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), while another 5,000 farmers would be allotted land in the second phase.

He said the government would resolve Cholistani farmers’ problems on a priority basis and hoped this initiative would boost the agricultural economy in the area.

He said the people of Cholistan had an equal right to resources, hoping that allotment of land to the landless farmers would brighten their future.

PBA DELEGATION: Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday assured a delegation of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) that the Punjab government would resolve their problems on a priority basis.

The delegation, that called on CM Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at chief minister’s office included association chairman Mian Amir Mahmood, vice-chairman Mir Ibrahim Rahman, secretary-general Shakeel Masood and board member Tahir Khan.

The Punjab information secretary and DGPR were also present.

The chief minister said he had always raised voice for freedom of the press.

He said he was committed to the principles of tolerance and respect in politics.

He stressed the national institutions were nation’s dignity and they should not be made controversial. Respect for institutions is mandatory for everyone, he added.

Mr Elahi acknowledged that the Pakistan’s media industry had developed at a fast pace and its role was of key importance in the current situation.

He said the solution to the problems of Pakistan could be drawn through consensus and unity. He also said that he was striving for resolving problems and to give relief to the masses.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2022

