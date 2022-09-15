DAWN.COM Logo

PKR continues nosediving, falls by Rs1.56 in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 03:32pm

The PKR fell by Rs1.56 against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday.

The local currency closed at Rs235.88 per dollar after depreciating 0.66 per cent. Yesterday, the PKR closed at Rs234.32 per dollar.

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (Ecap) General Secretary Zafar Paracha said there was a “lot of pressure” on the rupee because friendly countries, who had promised to give money, have not done so due to which sentiments have changed.

“The smuggling of dollars and goods to and from Afghanistan and Iran is at its peak,” he said. Paracha attributed the rise in smuggling to the government’s decision to impose heavy regulatory duties on the import of non-essential and luxury items and added that it had led to pressure in the open market while dollars in the interbank market had “nearly dried up”.

“Exchange companies which sold between $25-30 million a day are not able to sell as much at all now. We are making efforts to ensure that the dollar rate does not rise beyond Rs240 in the open market but the rates in the interbank and grey markets are going up,” he rued.

The Ecap general secretary said the government had imposed further rules and regulations on exchange companies after which people were not coming to ECs and were instead going to the grey market. “The dollar is being sold informally instead of formally. The greenback is being sold at Rs248 in Peshawar and Rs250-252 in Afghanistan.”

Paracha also criticised the government for “not paying attention and controlling expenditure”. He added that Pakistan was not receiving the required amount of aid because of what he termed a “trust deficit”.

The market’s sentiments had changed due to the political situation and talks about default had restarted, he said.

Meanwhile, Topline Securities CEO Mohammad Sohail said the rupee would remain under pressure until Pakistan’s current account deficit was reduced or inflows were received from friendly countries.

“Considering global financial conditions, getting funds on commercial basis and through Eurobonds is not possible,” he commented.

“Fundamentals are clear and were already not up to the mark but luck is not with us. The devastation caused by floods further shattered the hope of recovery anytime soon,” said Mettis Global Director Saad bin Naseer.

Alpha Beta Core CEO Khurram Schehzad shared a similar view. “The dollar going up is mostly due to global strengthening against major currencies. Floods at the local end are adding more pressure to PKR due to expectedly higher imports ahead on account of agriculture and food due to massive devastation of essential crops.”

This is the 10th consecutive session that the rupee has fallen. Over the last nine sessions, it fell Rs15.72 or 6.91pc, according to Arif Habib Limited.

Sayed Asghar
Sep 15, 2022 12:56pm
At Least Smuggling should be stopped!
Factsmatter
Sep 15, 2022 12:57pm
Looks like the promised IMF effect is just a mirage.
Changez Khan
Sep 15, 2022 12:58pm
Not a surprise.
Sid
Sep 15, 2022 01:05pm
Who is responsible for this mess? Looters or their handlers or both?
SH
Sep 15, 2022 01:14pm
Failed government!
Realistic
Sep 15, 2022 01:24pm
Enjoy Pakistan Awam
Realistic
Sep 15, 2022 01:24pm
Thank you Diesel
Realistic
Sep 15, 2022 01:24pm
Thank you PDM, keep up the good work
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 15, 2022 01:26pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Zahid
Sep 15, 2022 01:30pm
'The smuggling of dollars and goods to and from Afghanistan and Iran is at its peak,” How can this happen under the nose of Neutrals ?
Zahid
Sep 15, 2022 01:34pm
@Sayed Asghar, Who will stop it ? Those who are suppose to stop are all involve in facilitating it by taking their cuts.We have destroyed our generations while playing games in Afghanistan , courtesy of Neutrals.
Ismail
Sep 15, 2022 02:15pm
@Sid, only handlers
A shah
Sep 15, 2022 02:19pm
But we have CPEC ?
Zuk
Sep 15, 2022 02:24pm
Smuggling of foreign currency is called money laundering. When the PM and his coalition partners are known money launderers Pak Rupee doesn't stand a chance against USD. Particularly when the time for their government is also running out. Call elections and install a caretaker setup and Rupee will start recovering.
Dominic
Sep 15, 2022 02:36pm
Nothing new, the rupee will continue to fall. stop the smuggling of US$.
Average Aadmi
Sep 15, 2022 02:36pm
The inundated country and ravaged people are starving for a morsel. What is being served in the homes of neutrals? Halwa Puri, Paye, Nihari, same old, same old.
Demagogue.
Sep 15, 2022 02:42pm
Nosediving will not stop until the Care Taker Govt is approved, and road map to election is set.
Malik
Sep 15, 2022 02:50pm
Impoted government is busy in plundering nd packing because they failed in all fields.
Bostonian
Sep 15, 2022 03:15pm
Well done super power.
Rizwan
Sep 15, 2022 03:20pm
Rupee going down our PM Shahbaz is flying high just landed in Samarkand enjoying his trips !!!
Fast Zak
Sep 15, 2022 03:51pm
come on, need to reach 300 by Dec 2022
Fast Zak
Sep 15, 2022 03:52pm
@A shah , its shut and discarded
Fast Zak
Sep 15, 2022 03:53pm
@Rizwan, but Pakistan won against India in Asia cup so enjoy
Malik
Sep 15, 2022 03:54pm
@Sayed Asghar, it is not possible since imported Government itself is involved.
Malik
Sep 15, 2022 03:58pm
It is not possible until the time there is a crackdown against people involved, if there is no any other hidden agenda of the present Government to default.
Sajid
Sep 15, 2022 04:14pm
Problem is the federal reserve rate hike in USA…
