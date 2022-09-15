DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 16, 2022

Oil edges higher as market weighs weak demand, potential supply disruption

Reuters Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 10:07am

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday as the market balanced weak demand with supply disruption amid a looming rail stoppage in the United States, the world’s biggest crude consumer.

Brent crude futures was up by 2 cents to $94.12 a barrel by 0324 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 18 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $88.66.

“The oil price has been pricing in a global recession, but even with flat global growth, the oil demand would remain quite strong relative to continued supply worries,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities in a note.

The market has been focusing on the demand side of late but has probably priced too big a fall in actual demand while forgetting supply can still be somewhat problematic, said Bennett.

The increasing likelihood of a US rail stoppage due to an ongoing labour dispute is also adding support to the market. Three unions are negotiating for a new contract that could affect rail shipments, which are important for crude and product deliveries.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said Wednesday it expects widespread switching from gas to oil for heating purposes, saying it will average 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) from October 2022 to March 2023 — double the level of a year ago. That, along with overall expectations for weak supply growth, also helped boost the market.

But data released by the Energy Information Administration showed US crude and distillate inventories rose more than expected in the most recent week, suggesting weaker fuel demand and putting a lid on oil prices.

Meanwhile, expectations of further US interest rate hikes will continue to cloud the market and limit the rebound of oil prices, said analysts from Haitong Futures.

For refineries, TotalEnergies SE cut production at its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery because of the planned shutdown of two sulfur recovery units (SRUs) on Wednesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Sep 15, 2022 10:19am
Bangladesh considers importing Russian oil via India.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Sep 15, 2022 11:44am
@M. Emad , It failed because like Pakistan Bangladesh doesn’t have the refineries to process Siberian oil.Russian oil is high in sulphur and other impurities and hence infrastructural changes are required to process it .
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Sep 15, 2022 12:06pm
@M. Emad , Then what?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 15, 2022 12:29pm
To every rise, there is a fall and for every barrel of oil, there is a wall.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Khan’s gamble
Updated 15 Sep, 2022

Khan’s gamble

It is extraordinary to see tenure extension being used so openly as a bargaining chip.
KP bombings
15 Sep, 2022

KP bombings

CLEARLY, the fiction that ‘all is well’ in KP — particularly in the province’s merged tribal districts, and...
Short-sighted move
15 Sep, 2022

Short-sighted move

THE prime minister and cabinet’s populist decision to reject a fresh proposal from the health ministry to raise...
FATF & militancy
Updated 14 Sep, 2022

FATF & militancy

It is in our best interests to ensure all FATF requirements are met so that there are no lacunae that hostile actors can exploit.
Dengue emergency
14 Sep, 2022

Dengue emergency

A DENGUE emergency is looming, and judging from the inertia on the authorities’ part, it is likely to get much...
Dirty mountain
14 Sep, 2022

Dirty mountain

IT is an experience no mountaineer wants or expects: the sight of heaps of trash and the stench of refuse left ...