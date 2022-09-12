DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 12, 2022

Oil prices drop amid China Covid curbs, possible rate hikes

Reuters Published September 12, 2022 Updated September 12, 2022 12:57pm

Oil prices fell on Monday with the global fuel demand outlook overshadowed by Covid-19 restrictions in China and the potential for further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe.

Brent crude futures dropped $1.01, or 1.1 per cent, to $91.83 a barrel by 0630 GMT, after settling 4.1pc higher on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.13 at $85.66 a barrel, or 1.3pc, after a 3.9pc gain in the previous session.

Prices were little changed last week as gains from a nominal supply cut by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies including Russia, a group known as Opec+, were offset by ongoing lockdowns in China, the world’s top crude importer.

China’s oil demand could contract for the first time in two decades this year as Beijing’s zero-Covid policy keeps people at home during holidays and reduces fuel consumption.

“The lingering presence of headwinds from China’s renewed virus restrictions and further moderation in global economic activities could still draw some reservations over a more sustained upside,” said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG.

“The overall negatives seem to outweigh the positives,” said Yeap, adding the $85 mark for Brent crude prices could be in sight.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve are prepared to increase interest rates further to tackle inflation, which could lift the value of US dollar against currencies and make dollar-denominated oil more expensive for investors.

“Demand concerns centred on the impact of rising interest rates to combat inflation and China’s Covid-zero policy,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar wrote in a note.

Still, global oil prices may rebound towards the end of the year — supply is expected to tighten further when a European Union embargo on Russian oil takes effect on Dec 5.

The G7 will implement a price cap on Russian oil to limit Russia’s lucrative oil export revenue following its invasion of Ukraine in February, and plans to take measures to ensure that the oil could still flow to emerging nations. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine “a special operation”.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political calculus
Updated 12 Sep, 2022

Political calculus

There are many precedents for the ‘minus-one formula’ and ‘technical knockout’ in Pakistan’s political history.
Deep divisions
12 Sep, 2022

Deep divisions

SOCIAL hyperpolarisation, gradually becoming apparent not just in developing democracies but also in the more ...
Orange Line inauguration
12 Sep, 2022

Orange Line inauguration

AFTER over six years since the project was launched, Karachi got its second multicoloured bus rapid transit line to...
An appeal to the world
Updated 11 Sep, 2022

An appeal to the world

The world’s initial response to the tragedy has so far been underwhelming at best.
More platitudes?
11 Sep, 2022

More platitudes?

THE families of missing people are caught in a nightmare that appears to have no end. Stonewalling, platitudes, ...
Barbaric behaviour
11 Sep, 2022

Barbaric behaviour

IN Pakistan, it is often the case that the state and its functionaries are at the beck and call of the elite, often...