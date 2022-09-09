DAWN.COM Logo

Building fire in Karachi’s Nine Zero brought under control: police

Imtiaz Ali Published September 9, 2022 Updated September 9, 2022 10:45pm
A view of flames at a building in Nine Zero area of Karachi. — Dawn News TV

A large fire erupted and was later doused at the former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) headquarters in Karachi’s Azizabad area, commonly known as Nine Zero, in the early hours of Friday.

Police said no loss of life was reported.

Azizabad Police Station SHO Kamran Haider told Dawn.com that the fire erupted in an unoccupied building in the Nine Zero area. He said the fire was so powerful that it caused damage to nearby houses and parked vehicles.

He said the building where the fire erupted was sealed and vacant for some years.

“Around half-a-dozen fire tenders brought the fire under control after hectic efforts and no loss of life was reported,” he added. Haider said a Rangers personnel stationed there suffered a minor injury.

Quoting the assessment of the firefighters and the Bomb Disposal Squad, the SHO said a gas leak could be behind the fire, which may have been set off “due to some heat or short circuit failure”.

He said an exact estimate of losses could not be made as yet.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Pakistan Rangers Sindh said that the fire erupted in a residential building near Mukka Chowk.

“Sindh Rangers personnel reached the spot and cordoned it off,” said the statement, adding that fire tenders were called to douse the flames.

The fire had been brought under control, while the BDS was also called to ascertain the causes, the statement added.

