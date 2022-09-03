DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 05, 2022

Sri Lanka’s ousted President Rajapaksa gets govt residence, security on return: officials

Reuters Published September 3, 2022 Updated September 3, 2022 02:33pm
<p>Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa (2nd R) has been living in a Thai hotel. — AFP</p>

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa (2nd R) has been living in a Thai hotel. — AFP

Sri Lanka’s ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was provided on Saturday with an official residence and security by the government after he returned to the country he had fled in July during economic unrest, two senior officials said.

Rajapaksa fled in the early hours of July 13 after massive protests engulfed Colombo and demonstrators enraged with the economic devastation stormed his official residence and office.

He resigned after arriving in Singapore and later travelled to Thailand.

Read more: How Sri Lanka spiralled into crisis

A Sri Lanka government spokesman and the president’s office did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment on Rajapaksa’s return.

The former president met with a group of ruling party members and lawmakers at the airport early on Saturday before being whisked to the residence allocated by the government.

A senior official said Rajapaksa has not indicated his plans.

“What he told us last night was that he needs some time as he wasn’t even allowed to step out of his room due to security reasons,” one official said, adding Rajapaksa had not been allowed to go to the gym.

“Once he has spent some time at home he will let us know what he wants to do,” said the official, who asked not to be named.

Sri Lanka, grappling with one of its worst economic crises since independence, this week reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a loan of $2.9 billion.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (15) Closed
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 03, 2022 02:35pm
Welcome back home. Remember, North or South, East or West, home is the best.
Recommend 0
Yaqub
Sep 03, 2022 02:47pm
Don't care but unlike Ashraf Ghani puppet never came back.
Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Sep 03, 2022 03:05pm
Some of our politicians will perhaps stop referring to Sri Lanka.
Recommend 0
pasta
Sep 03, 2022 03:23pm
And Nawaz Sharif still isn't back.
Recommend 0
Asad Ali
Sep 03, 2022 03:34pm
Way better than MNS! The story of Srilanka is very much like PDM and MNS.
Recommend 0
Tajammal
Sep 03, 2022 03:39pm
Dancing joy for the NS.
Recommend 0
Someone
Sep 03, 2022 03:45pm
The similar fate lurking around the corner.
Recommend 0
Naim
Sep 03, 2022 06:38pm
A corrupt leader whose actions made Sri Lanka bankrupt should be in jail and not be getting any red carpet treatment.
Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 03, 2022 07:17pm
@pasta, And Nawaz Sharif still isn't back. Looked after ny west, he is their boy.
Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 03, 2022 07:18pm
@Tajammal, Dancing joy for the NS. Rajapaksa has no court convictions like Nawaz sharif and family.
Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 03, 2022 07:18pm
Rajapaksa is a Sri Lankan patriot, ousted by same hands who were behind IK ouster.
Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Sep 03, 2022 07:44pm
Must have paid off the current President.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 03, 2022 08:40pm
Sri Lanka has done the right thing.
Recommend 0
Just Saying
Sep 04, 2022 12:40am
Musharraf in Dubai and Nawaz Sharif in London should consult with Gotabaya!
Recommend 0
rns
Sep 04, 2022 04:22am
back-scratching of the higiest order
Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tough path to follow
05 Sep, 2022

Tough path to follow

THE country report published by the IMF after the completion of the seventh and eighth reviews of the Extended Fund...
Cut and burn
05 Sep, 2022

Cut and burn

THE Ministry of Defence’s public disowning of two veterans’ organisations led by retired officers of the armed...
Health catastrophe
05 Sep, 2022

Health catastrophe

THE tragedy is only just beginning to unfold. A people that did not have very much to begin with are faced with...
Time to hit ‘pause’
Updated 04 Sep, 2022

Time to hit ‘pause’

As he looks to regain power, everything for Imran has become about political point-scoring.
Mistreatment of Uighurs
04 Sep, 2022

Mistreatment of Uighurs

OUTGOING UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s report on state practices in China’s Xinjiang Autonomous...
Herat bombing
04 Sep, 2022

Herat bombing

ANOTHER devastating bombing in Afghanistan — this time occurring in the western city of Herat — highlights the...