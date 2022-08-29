DAWN.COM Logo

Texas woman arrested for hate crime against Indians in viral video

Reuters Published August 29, 2022 Updated August 29, 2022 09:42am
<p>Police in Texas arrested a woman who they said shouted racial abuse at four Indian women in a viral video. — Photo courtesy: NDTV</p>

WASHINGTON: Police in Texas arrested a woman who they said shouted racial abuse at four Indian women in a viral video, telling them to “Go back to India,” in an incident brought to the attention of federal authorities.

“This incident is a hate crime in accordance with Texas laws,” police in Plano, Texas, where the incident occurred, said in a statement on Saturday.

“This incident may also be a hate crime based on federal law, and we are working closely with the FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division on this case.” In a video of the incident, which was shared on social media and got millions of views, the woman was seen shouting racist comments in a parking lot at a group of four women of Indian origin.

“Go back to India, we don’t want you here,” she said in the video. “I hate you Indians,” the woman, who identified herself as Mexican-American in the video, added. The arrest of the woman took place on Thursday. The video of the incident from Wednesday went viral on social media, particularly in India and the United States.

Police said the woman, Esmeralda Upton, was arrested on one charge of “assault bodily injury” and one charge of “terroristic threats.” She was held on a total bond amount of $10,000.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2022

Ustaad
Aug 29, 2022 10:08am
Irony, Mexican American
Reply
Tarzan
Aug 29, 2022 10:15am
The law will fix the troublemaker.
Reply
Zak
Aug 29, 2022 10:24am
@Ustaad, Irony, Mexican American Still half American.
Reply
Zak
Aug 29, 2022 10:26am
@Tarzan, The law will fix the troublemaker. Indians are spreading hate wherever they go. In Edison town parade they had stickers with RSS fascist on bulldozers, a symbol of hate against muslims in america. Its coming back on them
Reply
A HUSSAIN
Aug 29, 2022 10:33am
Hindus do the same to minorities in India so what's the big deal ????
Reply
Love Your Country
Aug 29, 2022 10:35am
The US never voices concern when innocent people are killed in Kashmir and Palestine, politics is of double standards there. This arrest is the easier part of it.
Reply
dAANISH
Aug 29, 2022 10:39am
Speaking truth come with a price. We miss Trump.
Reply
Venkata
Aug 29, 2022 10:47am
@Zak, oh is it . Well done Indians. Keep rocking
Reply
What the ....
Aug 29, 2022 11:05am
This is what happens when too many people from one Third world country show up and do not do do menial Jobs like Landscape, etc. People in US also do not like when Indians run Grocery stores and Gas Stations and charge more than Double for Groceries.
Reply
Imdad
Aug 29, 2022 11:09am
@Venkata , get a TOILET at home, Indian.
Reply
Mufasa
Aug 29, 2022 11:14am
@A HUSSAIN , what's wrong is wrong.
Reply
SaneMind1st
Aug 29, 2022 11:30am
@Imdad, Respect women in our country first. Sir.
Reply

