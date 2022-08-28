Sukkur police seek cancellation of terrorism case over alleged rioting during PM visit

Sukkur police sought on Sunday the cancellation of a first information report (FIR) registered against over 100 unidentified persons for allegedly attacking police personnel, pelting vehicles with stones, damaging public and private property and inciting flood victims outside a relief camp during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to the district’s flood-hit areas on Friday.

The FIR, registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), was withdrawn on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who had accompanied the premier and foreign minister during the Friday visit.

“Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has ordered Sukkur police to withdraw the FIR lodged against flood-affected people for staging a protest when PM Shehbaz arrived, a post on the Sindh Chief Minister House’s official Twitter said.

The tweet quoted CM Shah as saying: “Victims are in heart-wrenching conditions. They deserve every bit of help and support. Such acts are unjustified and unacceptable.”

Subsequently, the case, registered at Sukkur’s SITE police station, was withdrawn and a final report form — which is submitted to a magistrate following the conclusion of a case — was submitted in a civil court.

In its final report form, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, police said an investigation carried out by an investigating officer, the statements of witnesses and impartial witnesses and an inquiry conducted by the Sukkur CIA DSP (Crime Investigation Agency deputy superintendent of police) showed that there was no proof or evidence against suspects nominated in the case.

Therefore, this case should be cancelled under C class, police added.

The incident

On Friday, PM Shehbaz, along with FM Bilawal, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and other ministers, had visited a camp set up near Sukkur’s BA College.

During the visit, rain-affected families from different areas had blocked some roads against the administration’s failure to drain out stagnant rainwater.

According to a police spokesperson, when officials were discharging their duty outside the camp, some rioters, including women, blocked the main road, creating a law and order situation and inciting the flood-affected families against the officials. He claimed rioters also smashed windshields of vehicles as a result of which traffic flow remained suspended for eight hours.

“We have lodged a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against the miscreants,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, several flood-hit families said police had lodged a “fake” FIR against the protesters, who only wanted to meet the prime minister and foreign minister to bring to their notice that they had not been provided relief material such as food, tents, mosquito nets, beds and other resources.