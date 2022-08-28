DAWN.COM Logo

India coach Dravid recovers from Covid to take charge in UAE

Reuters Published August 28, 2022 Updated August 28, 2022 02:29pm
<p>In this file photo taken on February 5, 2018, India’s coach Rahul Dravid speaks during a news conference in Mumbai. — AFP</p>

In this file photo taken on February 5, 2018, India's coach Rahul Dravid speaks during a news conference in Mumbai. — AFP

India head coach Rahul Dravid has taken charge of the team in the United Arab Emirates for the Asia Cup campaign after recovering from Covid-19, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday.

India batting great Dravid tested positive on Tuesday before the team’s departure to the UAE for the six-team Twenty20 tournament.

The BCCI had named VVS Laxman, who heads the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, as assistant coach in Dravid’s absence.

Dravid “has tested negative for Covid-19 and has joined the team in Dubai” while Laxman has returned to Bengaluru, the BCCI said in a statement.

India will open their Asia Cup title defence on Sunday with their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Bilateral cricket remains suspended between the two countries, but they play each other in multi-team tournaments.

A day after Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan in the Asia Cup opener, India and Pakistan will lock horns in the tournament’s most anticipated match.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in a T20 World Cup match in Dubai last year in their previous encounter.

