PM Shehbaz announces fuel charge adjustment exemption for 17m power consumers

Dawn.com Published August 23, 2022 Updated August 23, 2022 08:52pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks in a video message from Qatar in Tuesday. — RadioPakistan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced that 17 million of the total power consumers will be exempted from paying the high fuel charges adjustment (FCA) in their electricity bills.

In a video address from Qatar, where he is on a two-day trip, the prime minister explained the mechanics behind why FCA was levied and said it had seen a "considerable increase" for July and August's power bills, because of high international oil prices, which was "intolerable" for the common man.

He said that after consulting with the International Monetary Fund, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and other coalition leaders, it was decided that 17.1m electricity consumers would not have to pay the FCA.

He added that the government was also reviewing the situation for the rest of the 13m power consumers who, PM Shehbaz said, were in a better financial position.

Shehbaz said Power Minister Khurram Dastgir would hold a detailed press conference on the matter on Wednesday as he detailed the mechanism behind the announcement and how it would practically work.

The prime minister added that the FCA exemption would also apply to tube well users, which he said numbered around 300,000.

"I hope from these measures there will be contentment among the people and they would realise that the government is trying to improve their situation."

Later, the PML-N tweeted that the relaxation would apply to those whose consumption in terms of units of electricity was low.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the move would "alleviate the miseries of more than 17m inflation-stricken consumers" and was part of "necessary measures to curb inflation".

The prime minister had taken strict notice a day ago of public complaints about inflated electricity bills and directed authorities concerned to submit an urgent report on the matter.

“Khadim-i-Pakistan is ans­werable to his people for resolution of their grievan­ces. I am committed to tell­ing the truth to my people,” PM Shebaz was quoted as telling participants of the meeting.

Shehbaz took notice after people in several parts of the country started taking to the streets to protest against the federal government’s approval of the massive increase in power charges which led to inflated power bills for both domestic and industrial power consumers.

Last month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority allowed distribution companies to charge an additional Rs155 billion to compensate for the higher fuel generation cost in June.

The authority allowed an unprecedented FCA of Rs11.37 to K-Electric and Rs9.89 per unit to electricity distribution companies previously owned by Wapda, or Discos.

The government had also announced an increase of Rs7.91 per unit in the average base tariff across the country in three phases starting with effect from July. It had approved a Rs1.55 per unit increase in the base tariff across the country under a quarterly adjustment.

SayNoToPlastics
Aug 23, 2022 08:00pm
Nobody told him that oil prices have dropped by over 30% and the dams must be producing electricity at a maximum rate which cost next to nothing per unit ! Looters .
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Aug 23, 2022 08:02pm
Unjust decision, all the citizens should be treated equally, either give benefit to all users or don't give at all, looks like earing more honestly is a crime in this country more taxes, more electricity price more fuel price....
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 23, 2022 08:08pm
Showbaz doing what he does best - another comical act !!
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Aug 23, 2022 08:17pm
Now electricity unit is being around Rs50 per unit/Kwh.All expensive power generation on imported fuel were installed by Nawaz Sharif after Kickbacks/Commission but failed to install renewable resources hydel,solar,wind as no commisssion.All IPPs agreements were signed by PMLN and PPP for the disadvantage of consumers.CJP must take suo moto action.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Aug 23, 2022 08:22pm
Please exempt fish farms as bad for environment and often run by those who don't need handout
Reply Recommend 0
shan
Aug 23, 2022 08:27pm
This is how Pakistan will become Asian tiger. Good job
Reply Recommend 0
Digital
Aug 23, 2022 08:30pm
Is this a joke?. They are robbing billions in thid so called fuel adjustments but wait, why am I not surprised!
Reply Recommend 0
Ather
Aug 23, 2022 08:35pm
Is he include in the exemption? I am sure he is
Reply Recommend 0
anokhaa_laadla
Aug 23, 2022 08:38pm
All thugs in the same picture for power show . Bring all the looted and laundered money back and you would need to be black mailed by IMF .
Reply Recommend 0

