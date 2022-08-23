Contempt hearing: Islamabad advocate general seeks to add Imran’s statements ‘against institutions’ to record

With the Islamabad High Court (IHC) set to initiate contempt proceedings against PTI chief Imran Khan today for passing controversial remarks regarding a female judge, the capital’s advocate general, Jahangir Jadoon, has sought permission to put on record the former prime minister’s statements allegedly against the judiciary and other institutions in court.

In his application, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Jadoon said he wanted to place relevant material “like videos, clips and previous statements of the respondents (Imran) on electronic and digital media on record, which are helpful” for the case.

The Islamabad advocate general said he wanted to seek permission to “display different statement of the respondents on different occasion against the judiciary and other institution (sic) .

“In these circumstances, it is humbly prayed that [the court] allow to display the aforementioned material in this honourable court via USB or other digital gadgets, and consider this material as part of the case,” he said in his application.

The advocate general has filed the application on the state’s behalf.

3-member bench to start contempt proceedings

A three-member IHC bench, headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and also comprising Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, will today initiate contempt proceedings against Imran over his remarks about additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The IHC had constituted the bench on Monday, after the decision to start contempt proceedings against the PTI chief was taken by Acting IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq during the hearing of a petition challenging incarcerated PTI member Shahbaz Gill’s police remand in a sedition case.

Imran, who has alleged that Gill has been subjected to “sexual abuse” and “physical and mental torture” in custody, had lambasted police over the accusation and judge Chaudhry for allowing Gill’s remand at a rally in Islamabad on Saturday.

He had threatened to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police and declared: “We won’t spare you.” He had then warned the judiciary against its “biased” attitude towards his party, saying that it should brace itself for the consequences.

The PTI chairperson had warned judge Chaudhry that she would also face dire consequences.

Subsequently, he was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism).

He has been granted protective bail by the IHC in the case till Thursday.