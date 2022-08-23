Met office issues another urban flooding alert for Karachi

KARACHI: As a strong low-pressure area currently located over central India moves towards Sindh, Karachi is expected to see rain-thunderstorm with few moderate/heavy falls from Wednesday (tomorrow) till Aug 25, the Met office stated in its advisory.

The heavy falls may cause urban flooding in Karachi, it warned.

According to the advisory, the weather system is likely to start affecting Sindh from tomorrow and rain-wind/thunderstorms with few heavy/very heavy falls are expected in several districts including Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Nawabshah, Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Jacobabad, Ghotki and Kashmore districts from Tuesday (today).

Heavy falls may create more water logging/urban flooding in these districts during the forecast period, it said.

The wet spell is likely to spread over northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan during Aug 23-26 and trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar-Shahdadkot districts and downstream.

Persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbela and Hub districts of Balochistan and over Kirthar Range might create extra pressure on Hub Dam, Thado Dam and downstream nullahs.

