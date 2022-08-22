Shares at PSX slide as rising political temperature weighs down sentiment

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange opened the week in the red, with investor sentiment sliding after the country’s political temperature rose over the weekend as a terrorism case was registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for a speech he delivered on Saturday while rumours of the government’s plan to arrest him have been making rounds since yesterday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index was down 400 points, or 0.96 per cent, at 11am.

Raza Jafri, head of research at Intermarket Securities, said the rise in political temperature over the weekend was weighing down market sentiment.

“Investors are also cautious ahead of the monetary policy, set for later today. Valuations remain cheap but wait-and-see is prevailing particularly as the KSE-100 has already recovered sharply in the first two weeks of August.”

First National Equities Limited Director Amir Shehzad was also of the view that the political uncertainty in light of rumours regarding Imran Khan’s possible arrest and the monetary policy statement expected today were the main drivers of today’s bearish activity.

Shehzad said it was expected that the policy rate would be increased by 75 basis points later in the day.

“However, if we see an increase of below 50 bps, there could be a 1500 to 2000 points rally by the day’s end. On the other hand, if the rate is increased by 100bps or more, the market could react negatively,” he said.

Ahsan Mehanti, director of Arif Habib Corporation, said stocks were witnessing bearish activity on speculations ahead of the central bank’s policy statement today amid high inflation data.

Headline inflation rose sharply to 24.9pc year-on-year in July from 21.3pc in June.

“Investor fears over negative outcome of fresh revenue measures and new taxes under IMF program ahead of the release of the next loan tranche is also playing a catalyst’s role in bearish activity,” he said.