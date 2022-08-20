DAWN.COM Logo

August 20, 2022

PTI set to take out rally in Islamabad tonight in show of solidarity with Shahbaz Gill

August 20, 2022

The PTI is set to take out at a rally in Islamabad today from Zero Point to F-9 park (Fatima Jinnah Park) to express solidarity with embattled party leader Shahbaz Gill and record a protest against the “blatant fascism prevalent under [the] imported regime!”.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan will himself lead the rally and address it.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan said it would be a peaceful protest against the treatment of Gill by the authorities as well as the restrictions placed on ARY’s broadcast, adding that Imran’s speech will be shown at other rallies across the country.

Gill was arrested on August 9 in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly inciting mutiny among the armed forces. Footage broadcast on television a day ago showed he was brought to court in a wheelchair where he appeared to be audibly wheezing and was begging officials to give him his mask.

The Islamabad district and sessions court had directed capital police to shift Gill to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences again for another medical examination.

Imran had gone there to inquire about the detained Gill’s health but was unable to do so as the police reportedly stopped him. After failing to meet Gill, the PTI chief stopped to speak briefly with reporters. Clad in black, he had announced that he would take out a rally in Islamabad on Saturday evening in support of the incarcerated party leader and urged people to turn out in large numbers.

Imran had said the rally would also be organised at all divisional headquarters of the party across the country.

However, the Islamabad administration had said the PTI would not be allowed to hold its rally in the federal capital and added that Section 144 was in force in the city. The PTI, however, refused to comply with the directives and party leader Fawad Chaudhry said the rally will proceed as planned.

Earlier today while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid said the Section 144 imposed in Islamabad to prevent the rally would be broken apart into “144 pieces” if Imran ordered so.

