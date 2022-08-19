DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 19, 2022

Abandoned yacht carrying guns sparks terror scare in India

AFP Published August 19, 2022 Updated August 19, 2022 05:47pm
<p>Three AK-47 rifles and an ammunition cache were found from a boat in a sparsely populated corner of western Maharashtra state. — Photo courtesy: India Today</p>

Three AK-47 rifles and an ammunition cache were found from a boat in a sparsely populated corner of western Maharashtra state. — Photo courtesy: India Today

An unmanned yacht carrying assault rifles and ammo triggered a brief security scare after it mysteriously washed up on the Indian coast, officials said.

Three AK-47 rifles and an ammunition cache were recovered from the Lady Han after it drifted ashore on Thursday in a sparsely populated corner of western Maharashtra state, close to the location of a deadly seaborne terror attack in 2008.

Anti-terrorism investigators seized the UK-flagged boat after it was spotted by fishermen, but authorities established later that day the vessel belonged to an Australian couple who abandoned it at sea after an engine failure on July 26.

British maritime security company Neptune P2P Group claimed ownership of the weapons and said it had been engaged to protect the vessel against pirates during its voyage through the Indian Ocean, Gulf of Aden and Southern Red Sea.

“We would also like to thank the Indian authorities for their investigation and handling of the matter and remain on hand to fully cooperate with them and secure the retrieval of our security equipment,” the firm said in a Thursday statement.

The yacht had set off from the United Arab Emirates and was slated to sail into the Mediterranean.

After a storm in rough seas, the entire crew including security staff were forced to abandon the vessel and were rescued by a Korean navy warship which tried and failed to tow the boat, the Neptune P2P statement said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said late on Thursday that authorities had for now ruled out “any terror angle” but added that the official probe would continue.

More than 160 people were killed in Mumbai, north of where the Lady Han was found, after a group of militants arrived in the city by boat and launched a series of attacks on hotels and other landmarks in 2008.

The incident was one of the deadliest terror attacks in India’s history and worsened the perennial diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Madhusudhan Reddy Tokala
Aug 19, 2022 06:14pm
Terror related issue as most possible reason….
Reply Recommend 0
PAKISTANAIS D’OUTRE-MER
Aug 19, 2022 06:37pm
It’s an incident of ‘lost & found’ nothing more.
Reply Recommend 0
I am run Khan
Aug 19, 2022 06:58pm
Please mention the boat had sailed from Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Aqliyat
Aug 19, 2022 07:08pm
Relieved. No neighbor was named. And no rejection required from FO.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 19, 2022 07:14pm
Modi's new game to blame Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Aug 19, 2022 07:16pm
Someone has still not learnt a lesson.... Habituated Mischief Monger....
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pawn sacrifice
Updated 19 Aug, 2022

Pawn sacrifice

Concerns over torture allegedly perpetrated against Gill are valid and must be looked into forthwith.
Frozen conflict
19 Aug, 2022

Frozen conflict

THE recent discovery of the body of an Indian soldier lost in an ice storm on the Siachen glacier 38 years ago yet...
Deadly rains
19 Aug, 2022

Deadly rains

THERE seems to be no end to our monsoon misery. Deadly rains continue to lash several parts of the country,...
The fall guy
Updated 18 Aug, 2022

The fall guy

Maryam’s public distancing from Miftah over recent fuel price hike is quite uncalled for.
Never-ending scourge
18 Aug, 2022

Never-ending scourge

POLIO eradication efforts in the country appear to have suddenly taken a giant leap backwards. A day after...
Frozen Afghan funds
18 Aug, 2022

Frozen Afghan funds

WITH Afghanistan facing a humanitarian catastrophe and economic collapse, the American decision to not release ...