Today's Paper | August 18, 2022

2 children dead, 6 missing after car swept away by flash flood into Karachi’s Malir River

Imtiaz Ali | APP Published August 18, 2022 Updated August 18, 2022 06:42pm
<p>Rescue personnel inspect a car in the Malir River on Thursday, which was swept away by a flash flood on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy Memon Goth SHO Ateeq Rehman</p>

Rescue personnel inspect a car in the Malir River on Thursday, which was swept away by a flash flood on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy Memon Goth SHO Ateeq Rehman

Two children drowned, while a search operation for six people was underway on Thursday afternoon after a car was swept away by a flash flood into Karachi’s Malir River Wednesday night.

According to a statement issued by the Memon Goth police, a Toyota Corolla, having registration number BGV-765 and carrying seven people including the driver, was swept away in the river at 8:30pm yesterday.

“Today, the car has been pulled out of the nadi (river) while the search for missing persons is underway,” the statement said, adding that the search operation was being jointly carried out by police and rescue teams.

The spokesperson of the Edhi Foundation told Dawn.com that the body of Mohammed Moosa, 10, and Hamna, 7, had been recovered.

Saad Edhi, the foundation’s senior official, said that rescue teams were facing difficulties in tracing the drowned persons because of the water flow.

Meanwhile, Memon Goth Station House Officer Ateeq Rehman said that the family was visiting Karachi from Hyderabad to attend a wedding ceremony. “They were returning to Hyderabad when they reportedly drowned,” he told Dawn.com.

Separately, Amjad Jan Brohi, a resident of nearby Dumloti-6, said the car was found floating in the Malir River in the Nabi Bux Bikak area.

“But the family could not be located,” he told Dawn.com, adding that the missing persons’ relatives had also joined rescue efforts.

Quoting their relatives, he said a family of six, including a couple and their four children, and a driver were travelling in the car. They have been identified as Mohammed Zeeshan Ansari, Rabia, Hamna, Ebad, Mohammed Moosa, and Ayan and their driver, Abdul Rehman.

The link road’s bridge that is usually taken by vehicles travelling on this route has been closed due to its dilapidated condition, he said, adding that a causeway had been built for commuters as an alternative.

However, the causeway was flooded due to heavy rain on Wednesday and hence, the car was swept away.

Due to heavy rains on Wednesday evening, the causeway was overflowing when the heavy flow of water swept away the car along with the family, said Brohi.

While the search for the missing people was underway, Sindh Social Welfare Minister Sajid Jokhio and Malir Deputy Commissioner Irfan Salam also visited the site to oversee the operation.

Talking to reporters, he revealed that another man had drowned in the river yesterday while crossing it.

Jokhio asked the administration to remain alert and ordered that the people living on the banks of the river be immediately moved to safer locations.

Five die in Karachi rain

Separately, five people, including two children, lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Karachi on Thursday, police and rescue services said.

Super Market police said that the body of Sahib Shah, 14, was recovered from the Gujar nullah in Liaquatabad. It was recovered and moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal proceedings.

A man, Murad Ali, 35, was electrocuted while working at a building under construction near the Rangers Headquarters in Baloch Colony, according to police and Edhi Foundation. The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Hospital.

Fifteen-year-old Noor also died from electrocution near the Ibrahim Masjid in New Nazimabad. The Manghopir police said his body was moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Rain lashed several areas of Karachi today and is expected to last throughout this week after a new pressure system from India entered Sindh yesterday.

PM Sehbaz directs NDMA, PDMA to pace up relief activities in flood-hit Sindh

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to carry out active relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-affected areas of southern Sindh.

The premier expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and property caused by the monsoon rains.

He directed the authorities to ensure rescue of the people on a priority basis and directed to provide financial assistance of Rs50,000 to each family.

The PM stressed the speedy provision of food, clean water, and medicines to the victims

Furthermore, he instructed the authorities concerned to be vigilant in the wake of potential rain season and flooding besides take necessary measures in this regard.

Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 18, 2022 02:58pm
It is a very sad incident. It is not cleared as why the driver of the car was under compulsion to drive the car during heavy rain fall and on his way, as the driver was travelling alone, also picked up a family to reach to his destination. The car has been found in a bad shape but search is still going on for the missing people who were travelling in the car May the missing people travelling in the car are found alive and reach their respective homes safely.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 18, 2022 03:01pm
What a great, gruesome, gigantic, grim, grisly, ghastly, gross and grave tragedy?
Reply Recommend 0
noman chaudhry
Aug 18, 2022 03:09pm
Since last 2 years they were cleaning the nullahs and promising great progress but i guess the progress was only on files.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Aug 18, 2022 03:13pm
As long as Bhutto is alive, who cares for anyone else?
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Aug 18, 2022 03:14pm
Rather then improving , Zardari's PPP has destroyed the infrastructure in the province during its almost 15 years of rule .
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
Aug 18, 2022 03:24pm
@Zahid , Very True, PPP cannot handle Karachi & Sindh, but yet they waste time to get into the Punjab Politics.
Reply Recommend 0
abu talib
Aug 18, 2022 03:36pm
very sad, Rest in peace those perished unfortunately.
Reply Recommend 0

The fall guy
Updated 18 Aug, 2022

The fall guy

Maryam’s public distancing from Miftah over recent fuel price hike is quite uncalled for.
Never-ending scourge
18 Aug, 2022

Never-ending scourge

POLIO eradication efforts in the country appear to have suddenly taken a giant leap backwards. A day after...
Frozen Afghan funds
18 Aug, 2022

Frozen Afghan funds

WITH Afghanistan facing a humanitarian catastrophe and economic collapse, the American decision to not release ...
No end to hostility
Updated 17 Aug, 2022

No end to hostility

It is time for all parties to rise above petty tactics and hostilities for political gains and pull country back from brink.
Deadly accidents
17 Aug, 2022

Deadly accidents

TWO horrific accidents on Tuesday, which resulted in high death tolls, illustrate the dangers people face while ...
New banknote
17 Aug, 2022

New banknote

PAKISTAN has a new currency note to mark the diamond jubilee of independence. The 75-rupee banknote, issued by the...