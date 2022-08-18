DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 18, 2022

IHC summons Islamabad police officials, others on plea against Gill’s physical remand

Tahir Naseer Published August 18, 2022 Updated August 18, 2022 01:29pm
<p>An image of Shahbaz Gill shared by the PTI on Thursday. — Photo courtesy: PTI Twitter</p>

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned authorities to appear before it at 3pm while hearing Shahbaz Gill’s plea against his physical remand.

A day earlier, a judicial magistrate had granted Islamabad police two-day physical remand of Gill and ordered officials to conduct a medical examination.

However, the PTI leader, who was booked in a sedition case, was being held at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Punjab government where the party is in power along with PML-Q.

In a bid to thwart the handover, arrangements were made to move Gill to Raw­a­l­pindi District Head­quarters (DHQ) Hospital after he complained of breathing difficulties.

A standoff ensued but the Islamabad police finally managed to get Gill’s custody and moved him to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on Wednesday night.

The PTI has claimed that Gill has been tortured during his incarceration. The party has also alleged that the PTI leader is being coerced into making a statement against party chief Imran Khan.

On Thursday, IHC Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up the Gill’s plea against his physical remand while lawyers Faisal Chaudhry and Shoaib Shaheen represented the politician.

Additional sessions judge (east), the Islamabad inspector general of police, SSP investigation, SHO Kohsar, City Magistrate Ghulam Mustafa Chandio and the state were made respondents in the petition.

During the hearing, Shaheen contended that the additional sessions judge did not follow the “guidelines” provided within the law.

I have come to know that Gill has been admitted to Pims. The Adiala Jail superintendent has been summoned so that we can verify the facts, Justice Farooq said.

At one point, Shaheen contended that they were not being allowed to meet Gill. The judge responded that this matter would also be discussed when the officials appear.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned till 3pm.

In the order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the court issued notices to the respondents excluding the sessions judge.

The court also summoned the Islamabad inspector general of police, SSP investigation, SHO Kohsar, and the Adiala Jail superintendent and medical officer along with the relevant records at 3pm.

“Notice shall also be issued to the learned advocate general, Islamabad as well as additional attorney general, Islamabad to appear before the given time for the assistance of the court,” the order said.

The court directed the advocate general to ensure the presence of the Islamabad inspector general of police, SSP investigation, SHO Kohsar and City Magistrate Ghulam Mustafa Chandio.

Meanwhile, the Pims medical board, constituted to conduct an examination of Gill, submitted its report with the court of Judicial Magistrate Raja Farrukh Ali Khan.

‘Descending into banana republic’

Separately, former premier Imran shared a video of Gill being transported to Pims, in which he appeared to be convulsing.

“Descending into a banana republic. The civilised world will be shocked at our levels of barbarism. The worst part is an easy target has been chosen to make an example of through torture and without a fair trial,” the PTI chief said.

Meanwhile, the likes of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Asif Ali Zardari, all of whom have in the worst possible way and repeatedly attacked state institutions through malicious and targeted statements against them, get away without even a hint of a reprimand, he deplored.

Speaking to the media outside Pims on Wednesday night, PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry said that Gill was brought to the facility at approximately 10pm.

“He was on a stretcher. He was breathing with great difficulty, it seemed as though he was not able to breathe,” he said, adding that “hundreds” of policemen were surrounding the politician.

He claimed that doctors at the facility recommended that Gill be hospitalised as his condition was fragile. He also lamented that police officials were present inside the room Gill was in, which was adding to his physical and mental stress.

He said that Gill had not said anything which others had not said before.

The controversy

On August 9, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had issued a show-cause notice to ARY News for airing comments from Gill, that it said were “highly hateful and seditious” remarks tantamount to “incite armed forces towards revolt”.

The notice went on to say that Gill was invited via a telephonic call for his comments and during his talk with the channel, Gill had alleged that the government was trying to provoke the lower and middle tier of the army against the PTI, saying the families of such “rank and file” support Imran Khan and his party “which is fuelling rage within the government”.

He had also alleged that the “strategic media cell” of the ruling PML-N was spreading false information and fake news to create divisions between PTI chief Imran Khan and the armed forces.

Gill had said the government leaders, including Javed Latif, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, had lambasted the army in the past “and they were at the government positions now”.

“The statement made by the guest on ARY News is a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution as well as Pemra laws. Airing of such content on your news channel shows either weak editorial control on the content or the licensee is intentionally indulged in providing its platform to such individuals who intend to spread malice and hatred against state institutions for their vested interests,” the watchdog stated.

“Dr Gill tried to malign the federal government, claiming the government functionaries are spearheading a campaign through social media cell for propagating anti-army narrative,” the authority said.

Ahmed
Aug 18, 2022 12:53pm
Incumbent government need to consider International Humanitarian Law and our Constitution Article 10 and Article 3 should be bear in mind. And my learned fellows from PTI should also remember their past when they were celebrating the physical and psychological torture on PML-N and PPP politicians. My learned fellows from PTI knows that on whose behest this is happening. Dr. Shahbaz was used as a litmus test by PTI chief and now he has side-lined himself, because test result is highly acidic.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Aug 18, 2022 01:01pm
A big drama by MR Gill
Reply Recommend 0
raj
Aug 18, 2022 01:06pm
There are hundreds of political and non political workers missing or in police custody, why only highlight Shahbaz Gill
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Aug 18, 2022 01:07pm
This pure and naked fascism! Some people are forgetting that they will be out of power one day! Where they will escape to!
Reply Recommend 0
pasta
Aug 18, 2022 01:11pm
If something happrns to Gill, neutrals will have to pay dearly
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malik
Aug 18, 2022 01:11pm
Simple question, does it even matter?? Soo much media hype into this.. soo many other important issues are ignored, e.g floods in Balochistan
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Aug 18, 2022 01:18pm
The whole world is watching at the Hitlers of Pakistan! What a sham!
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir uddin
Aug 18, 2022 01:24pm
@Ahmed, if shabaz gill said same words against Present Govt and PM CM FM then nothing will be happened. You understand who are the bosses.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Aug 18, 2022 01:24pm
Talking against government or any other security organisation does not means Traitors, it is a democratic rights of peoples.
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Aug 18, 2022 01:26pm
Fascist puppet government erected by US torturing and killing its own countrymen. It can’t get more worse.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir uddin
Aug 18, 2022 01:28pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, we are slaves , we can't uttar even a word against our bosses.
Reply Recommend 0
Rm 44
Aug 18, 2022 01:29pm
@Ahmed, Like?
Reply Recommend 0
Cactus
Aug 18, 2022 01:41pm
It is all hyped up to divert attention from Lasbela murder
Reply Recommend 0
aleem
Aug 18, 2022 01:42pm
Its such a clear cut case. Their is video/audio recording available for the stated offence. If the content is punishable just charge him and start case proceeding. This continued detention is for what additional purpose ? Those using the police in such barbaric way, are not afraid that tomorrow they can get the same treatment ! They are setting a precedent for political use of police without any regard for law or public perceptions.
Reply Recommend 0
A D Bux
Aug 18, 2022 01:46pm
What you do to others will come back and haunt you too!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 18, 2022 01:47pm
@Ahmed, Which PML-N and PPP politicians were tortured? They were all given category A cells where all facilities are available including a bottle of 'honey'!!
Reply Recommend 0
SagherSalim
Aug 18, 2022 01:48pm
Common sense should prevail. How long could this carry on from each political party in power. Why no Human Right activists are raising their voices or have they been silenced too?
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 18, 2022 01:50pm
Imran niazi should also be behind bars. We want to see how he manages himself in jail
Reply Recommend 0
Que
Aug 18, 2022 01:52pm
Rana & Others involved in the torture are going to pay a huge price!! Their time is running out - Tik Tok!!
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar Husain
Aug 18, 2022 01:56pm
When sharifs were kept in police custody, there was no hue and cry. Why special concern for PTI?
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir uddin
Aug 18, 2022 01:57pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, Gill is under police custody, you can see the health condition of Gill and Doctors report, But Nawaz in London when Pakistani people ask him to return his platelet goes down. Which one is Drama ?
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir uddin
Aug 18, 2022 01:59pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, if it is drama then Nawaz one is Hollywood Movie right ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 18, 2022 02:03pm
Drama queen gill
Reply Recommend 0
Carkun
Aug 18, 2022 02:05pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, What about Nawaz Sharif
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed 40
Aug 18, 2022 02:06pm
Does IHC have nothing else to do about thousands of other cases...unfortunate
Reply Recommend 0
Yousuf
Aug 18, 2022 02:07pm
Fascist regime.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 18, 2022 02:11pm
All those who applaud the treatment of Dr Gill, remember this could be you tomorrow.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik N Khan
Aug 18, 2022 02:11pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, And how does Nawaz Sharif's drama compare to his? Clearly NS is a better actor and dramatist than this chap!
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 18, 2022 02:18pm
@Ahmed, they never celebrated. Stop lying through your teeth. They faced questioning for alleged crimes. Trying to create false equivalences. Pathetic!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 18, 2022 02:19pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
expat_uae
Aug 18, 2022 02:19pm
looks fake to me, no one is a fool knowing so much media is focusing on them
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Abbas
Aug 18, 2022 02:21pm
What a mockery of system. What kind of country Pakistan has become! This has to change.. This system of POWER must change.. We need to educate and empower our public.. I am sure this all will end very soon because the tyranny has already touched its limits now...
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad Mahmood
Aug 18, 2022 02:21pm
@Ahmed, those who have wronged deserve what they get. Everyone is aware of wrong doing by PPP/PMLN. No law in the country allows torture or ill treatment of anyone in custody. We see threats from likes of Sanaullah every day. Statement Mr Gill made that PMLN were creating a narrative sowing discord between military ranks is not seditious in any manner. Stop playing politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 18, 2022 02:21pm
I am simply astonished how people of Pakistan can tolerate this thuggery and injustices day in day out. They have been brainwashed and believe all this torture and thuggery are part of the normal system.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Aug 18, 2022 02:23pm
So he is feeling ill as well now?
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad Mahmood
Aug 18, 2022 02:25pm
@Akhtar Husain, first class cells. There was no torture or ill treatment that is the difference. Gangsters and looters are filth and not law abiding citizens.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Aug 18, 2022 02:25pm
Imran khan is right. Human rights abuses are the signature of the imported government.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir uddin
Aug 18, 2022 02:29pm
@Salman, okay arrest Imran and keep Nawaz Maryam shabaz humza zardari fazl in Adiala jail. Ting ting ting !
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 18, 2022 02:29pm
This corrupt government has no shame
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 18, 2022 02:29pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, Forgotten platelets drama?
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 18, 2022 02:30pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, Drama? torturing him is drama?
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad Mahmood
Aug 18, 2022 02:30pm
@Salman, Inshallah you people will pay one day and if Pakistan goes bankrupt you will learn what PPP/PMLN have given you. Look at India next door and especially Bangladesh, both doing much better then Pakistan economically, ask yourself why is Pakistan at the bottom of scale in every international table? Forget Imran, Sharif's and Zardari - ask yourself where is Pakistan heading, where is the development, where are the educational institutions or where are hospitals & health care?
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Aug 18, 2022 02:30pm
@Ahmed, Please enlighten us with names of PMLn politicians who were tortured or abused??
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad Mahmood
Aug 18, 2022 02:31pm
@Akhtar Husain, were they tortured?
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Aug 18, 2022 02:31pm
@Akhtar Husain, Because Nawaz was not abused or tortured.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 18, 2022 02:32pm
@Akhtar Husain, Because sharifs had luxery prison they didnt get tortured how blind are u ?
Reply Recommend 0

