Multiple casualties feared as huge explosion hits Kabul mosque

Reuters Published August 18, 2022 Updated August 18, 2022 08:17am

KABUL: A huge explosion struck a mosque in Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday, witnesses and police said, with many feared dead or injured.

Police said there were multiple casualties but did not say how many. One Taliban intelligence official said as many as 35 people may have been wounded or killed, and the toll could rise further. Al Jazeera quoted an unidentified official as giving a death toll of 20.

Kabul’s Emergency Hospital said on Twitter they had received 27 patients wounded in the blast, including a seven-year-old child.

Witnesses said the powerful explosion was heard in a northern Kabul neighbourhood, shattering windows in nearby buildings. Ambula­nces rushed to the spot.

“A blast happened inside a mosque.... the blast has casualties, but the numbers are not clear yet,” Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

The Taliban intelligence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the explosion occurred in a mosque among worshippers in Khair Khana area of Kabul.

The Imam of the mosque was among those killed and the toll could still rise, the source added. Intelligence teams were at blast site and investigations were ongoing.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 18, 2022 08:21am
What a gigantic, gruesome, grisly, grim, grave, ghastly and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 18, 2022 08:29am
It seems all is not well in paradise
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Aug 18, 2022 08:42am
... The Taliban do not even know who is living in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
M. M. Amin (Old Ravian )
Aug 18, 2022 08:45am
Is ISIS a tool for enemies of Taliban govt in Kabul?
Reply Recommend 0
M. M. Amin (Old Ravian )
Aug 18, 2022 08:46am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, true
Reply Recommend 0
Mir Wazir Khan
Aug 18, 2022 08:50am
When will peace return to this unfortunate country and who are responsible for this unstopable dead and destruction?
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Aug 18, 2022 08:50am
These Indian backed IS terrorists should be eliminated once and for all.
Reply Recommend 0
RK
Aug 18, 2022 09:05am
@Anonymouseee, really ? I applaud your intelligence.
Reply Recommend 0
dAANISH
Aug 18, 2022 09:05am
We stand with our AFGHAN brothers.
Reply Recommend 0
RK
Aug 18, 2022 09:06am
Very sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Topi Drama
Aug 18, 2022 09:06am
ISIS is a scourge that must be eliminated. Afghanistan is getting from bad to worse.
Reply Recommend 0

