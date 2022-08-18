DAWN.COM Logo

Uproar in Israel, Germany over Palestinian President Abbas’s remarks

Reuters Published August 18, 2022 Updated August 18, 2022 09:52am
<p>German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attend a news conference, in Berlin on August 16. — Reuters</p>

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced disgust on Wednesday at remarks by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that the German leader said diminished the importance of the Holocaust, while Israel accused Abbas of telling a “monstrous lie”.

During a visit to Berlin on Tuesday, Abbas accused Israel of committing “50 Holocausts” in response to a question about the coming 50th anniversary of the attack on the Israeli team at the 1972 Munich Olympics by Palestinians.

“For us Germans in particular, any relativisation of the singularity of the Holocaust is intolerable and unacceptable,” Scholz tweeted on Wednesday. “I am disgusted by the outrageous remarks made by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.”

Scholz’s office summoned the head of the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Berlin to protest the remarks by Abbas, a German government spokesperson said.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called the comments a “disgrace”. Germany’s ZDF television reported that Scholz would speak to Lapid on Thursday to avoid lasting damage to ties. Since the Holocaust and World War Two, German politicians have stressed their special responsibility towards Israel.

“Mahmoud Abbas accusing Israel of having committed ‘50 Holocausts’ while standing on German soil is not only a moral disgrace, but a monstrous lie,” Lapid said on Twitter.

“History will never forgive him.”

In response to the outcry, Mahmoud Abbas issued a statement calling the killing of Jews in Germany during World War II “the most heinous crime in modern human history”.

He said his remark on Tuesday was not intended to deny the singularity of the Holocaust but to highlight “the crimes and massacres committed against the Palestinian people since the Nakba at the hands of Israeli forces”.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2022

Farooq Siddiqui
Aug 18, 2022 10:05am
Europeans have separate perceptions of human sufferings for the Europeans and non-European origin human beings
Reply Recommend 0
Flyer
Aug 18, 2022 10:08am
Mahmoud Abbas spoke the truth. About atrocities committed by Israel. On Palestinians.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 18, 2022 10:11am
Abbas is saying the truth, west has no shame left!
Reply Recommend 0
Realist
Aug 18, 2022 10:30am
This is what happens when the uneducated are allowed to talk in international platforms .
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Aug 18, 2022 10:43am
Everyday is worst than holocaust for Palestinians
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Aug 18, 2022 10:43am
Long live Palestine
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Aug 18, 2022 10:43am
Europeans are truly biased
Reply Recommend 0
jg
Aug 18, 2022 10:48am
israel uses holocaust as and when needed for their benefit. its a word for choice. if isreal uses then its ok. if they comit then its ok.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Aug 18, 2022 10:58am
Abbas did not lie at all. It’s the absolute truth. If Israel and Germany refuses to accept the reality that Israel has been committing repeated holocaust against Palestinians, then they are a bigger disgrace to this world and humanity.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Aug 18, 2022 11:07am
The Germans are lying again. Abbas didn't say anything about "holocaust". He said that murdering Palestinians is like holocaust for him. It seems for Germans holocaust is murdering 6 million upward. So many Palestinians haven't been murdered. Why did Abbas visit a west European state. He knows the character of these people!
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Aug 18, 2022 11:14am
Holocaust rhymes with Hollow Cast. 9/11 was the same lie in that series of Hollywood. Biggest lies ever told.
Reply Recommend 0
S
Aug 18, 2022 11:15am
Two faced.
Reply Recommend 0
Cye
Aug 18, 2022 12:04pm
It’s hard to digest the truth, Abbas told the truth.
Reply Recommend 0

