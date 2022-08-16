DAWN.COM Logo

Four suspects held for harassing women at Islamabad’s Shakarparian on Independence Day

Dawn.com | Shakeel Qarar Published August 16, 2022 Updated August 16, 2022 10:12pm
<p>Islamabad police arrested four men for harassing women at Shakarparian Hills on Tuesday. — Islamabad police</p>

Islamabad police have arrested four men for harassing women at Shakarparian Hills — a park in the capital — on Independence Day (August 14), it emerged on Tuesday.

The arrest comes after a video of the incident was widely shared on social media, in which two women, who appeared to be foreign tourists, were seen encircled by men and trying to make their way out of the crowd.

The men could be heard passing comments, apparently directed at the women, and asking each other to move aside. Some men could also be seen filming the women using their mobile phones.

The first information report (FIR) of the incident, available with Dawn.com, was registered at the Aabpara police station on Monday (August 15). It said that a group of men harassed and disrespected foreign women on Independence Day.

Subsequently, a case against unidentified men was registered under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 147 (Punishment for rioting), and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In a statement issued today, the police said that four suspects, identified as Sajjad Ahmed, Adeel Karim, Riaz Khan, and Zakirullah, hailed from Taxila.

“We have seized the video of the incident from the suspects,” the Islamabad police spokesperson told Dawn.com, adding that the men were identified with the help of the National Database and Registration Authority.

He added that further investigations were underway.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad IGP (Inspector General of Police) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan had taken strict notice of the incident, after which a probe was initiated in the case.

In a tweet, the police had called the incident “unfortunate” and a “criminal act”, adding that people from all walks of life needed to “strongly condemn” it.

T-man
Aug 16, 2022 07:16pm
Shame on these people. Why morally we are going downhill?
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 16, 2022 07:28pm
This is why women and minorities are not safe in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 16, 2022 07:29pm
This is getting global coverage
Reply Recommend 0
ISK
Aug 16, 2022 07:33pm
Daily a new low…
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan
Aug 16, 2022 07:41pm
No place for women, so sad
Reply Recommend 0
Taswar Ali
Aug 16, 2022 08:21pm
No words to say about Pakistanis citizens
Reply Recommend 0
Bkhan
Aug 16, 2022 08:24pm
I saw the clip and made me shiver .. those poor ladies were so scared. This is so embarrasing. Police has to arrest main culprits for the harassment.
Reply Recommend 0
mann
Aug 16, 2022 08:29pm
and you want more tourists to earn dollars. Wah pakistan. well done
Reply Recommend 0
Hasaan
Aug 16, 2022 08:35pm
Also Islamabad police should do something other than targeting PTI workers.
Reply Recommend 0
ADBux
Aug 16, 2022 08:39pm
When Islamabad is being run by crooks snd criminal...the commin prople will continue to suffer.
Reply Recommend 0
Fasttrack
Aug 16, 2022 08:52pm
Tourists are welcome to our Islamic Republic, and everything else is a bonus.
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Aug 16, 2022 09:05pm
@T-man, "Why morally we are going downhill?" Imported culture from across the border designed to weaken the moral fiber.
Reply Recommend 0
Neil
Aug 16, 2022 10:55pm
@El Cid, you mean from Afghanistan or Iraq???
Reply Recommend 0

