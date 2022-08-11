DAWN.COM Logo

Effort to create divide between Imran and army is 'absurd and disappointing': Fawad

Dawn.com Published August 11, 2022
Former federal minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday called the government’s attempts to “create a divide” between party chairman Imran Khan and the army as an “absurd” move, reiterating that the ex-premier had always worked for the prosperity of the country.

“Imran has clearly said that he does not have a penny abroad […] the person who has all the interests in Pakistan would always want the country’s army to strengthen,” he said.

The PTI leader’s statements come in response to the government’s allegations that Imran and his party members were spreading hate against the country’s institutions.

Earlier this week, Shahbaz Gill was also arrested on charges of sedition and inciting the public against state institutions.

At a press conference in Islamabad today, Chaudhry asserted that Pakistan’s progress was directly dependent on its army, clarifying that that was exactly what the PTI chairman also wanted.

“Whatever Imran Khan has done for the country, it is for the public and Pakistan’s public and army are not separate […] the army is a part of the people.”

Hence, he went on, all the efforts to create a divide were “absurd”. “And the way it has been executed is very disappointing,” the former minister said, adding that a new era of atrocities and barbarism had been launched in Pakistan.

“Women and children are being picked up,” he pointed out, referring to the recent arrest of the wife of Gill’s driver.

“We saw the director news of ARY News was taken late at night. He has young children […] now they are in trauma,” Chaudhry said. “They are forcing [people] to accept their government.

“But this can’t happen because the people will only accept those who they elect, not those who are imposed,” he added.

‘Astroturf at Lahore’s Hockey Ground not damaged’

Talking about PTI’s upcoming rally at Lahore’s Hockey Ground, Chaudhry clarified that the AstroTurf there was not being scrapped.

Earlier in the day, reports had been circulating that the AstroTurf in the stadium was being ripped apart for the party’s gathering on August 13, with a number of people criticising the move.

In his media talk today, the PTI leader said that the party had taken “full responsibility” to ensure that any part of the stadium was not damaged, including the AstroTurf, adding that replacing it was already a part of the government’s plan.

“They had wrecked it during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure and it has to be replaced anyway,” he said. “So we consulted with the Punjab government and reached the conclusion that a new astroturf will be laid in the ground.”

Chaudhry further went on that the PTI was incurring the expenses of the August 13 rally, confident that the gathering will show the love the people of Lahore had for the party and Imran.

Comments (17)
Observer
Aug 11, 2022 06:41pm
How can C create hostility between A and B when A and B both trust and respect each other??? IK has launched direct and frontal attacks against army.
Reply Recommend 0
Nazir Husain
Aug 11, 2022 06:43pm
Who will pay for the replacement?
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Aug 11, 2022 06:45pm
PTI goons are talking against our beloved Army and they are now blaming the Government. What a farce!
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Aug 11, 2022 06:47pm
In the end the effort to divide the people with Imran Khan will never work, they know a true patriot and genuine man.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 11, 2022 06:54pm
Shahbaz Gill during the investigations with police have confesed that statement he had given on ARY TV channel about Pakistan Army was given in accordance with the party policy. Fawad Chaudhry is trying to manipulate the present situation by stating that PDM is creating a divide between party chairman Imran Khan and the army is an absurd move, whereas the truth is that adamant Imran Khan is neither siding with the statement of Shabaz Gill, nor he is condemning the statement of Shahbaz Gill.
Reply Recommend 0
The voice of Reason
Aug 11, 2022 06:58pm
IK is making U turns every 2 hours now!
Reply Recommend 0
Common Man
Aug 11, 2022 07:00pm
U-Turn
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Aug 11, 2022 07:06pm
IK has been after the neutrals, now has taken U turn and wants to mend
Reply Recommend 0
RAaja Raman
Aug 11, 2022 07:07pm
Dear Fawad, First ask IK to condemn Gill statement and see the reaction.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Aug 11, 2022 07:10pm
The PML-N and PPP leaders did not make IK bad mouth the Neutrals. IK did it on his own and continues to do so.
Reply Recommend 0
Sakhtar
Aug 11, 2022 07:19pm
We are with Imran khan and not with Bajawa!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Aug 11, 2022 07:24pm
Seems like they are scared now.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Aug 11, 2022 07:29pm
Worried faces
Reply Recommend 0
shoaib
Aug 11, 2022 07:49pm
This PDM government has the lowest IQ of all time!
Reply Recommend 0
anonymous
Aug 11, 2022 07:51pm
What about an apology Fawad?
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Aug 11, 2022 08:07pm
Lions when they are on top, But suddenly lambs when playing sympathy card. Always trying to play both ends of argument. No morals, no principles.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 11, 2022 08:10pm
@RAaja Raman, he has already done so if you are keeping up with the new.
Reply Recommend 0

