Bajaur PTI activists insist old guards ignored in nominations

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published August 9, 2022 Updated August 9, 2022 11:31am

BAJAUR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders and workers on Monday rejected the newly-formed cabinet of the party for Bajaur district, and threatened to quit PTI if the cabinet was not dissolved immediately.

Talking to reporters, PTI former district president and Nawagai tehsil council chairman Khalilur Rahman, former vice-president Dr Hazrat Youasf Danish, Mohammad Ayub Khan, former deputy vice-president Najeeb Khan, Mozahir Shah, Burhanuddin Khan and others alleged the newly-elected office-bearers had no contribution for the party.

They said senior and committed activists, who had rendered a remarkable job for promotion of the party and its victory in the 2018 general and 2019 provincial assembly elections, were denied a berth in the cabinet.

The strong opposition to the district cabinet came days after the PTI’s provincial chapter appointed the 14-member cabinet for Bajaur on Aug 3.

According to a notification, MNA Gul Zafar Khan has been appointed president, Sikandar Zeb Khan, the elder son of provincial minister Anwar Zeb Khan, the senior vice-president, Rahatullah, Farid Khan Turabi, Mumtaz Khan, Ihsanul Haq and Mohammad Rehman, vice-presidents, MPA Ajmal Khan, general secretary, Hamidur Rehman, additional general secretary, Mehran Khan, deputy general secretary, Mamber Khan, deputy joint secretary, Mohammad Ishaq Zia, information secretary, Mohammad Nabi, finance secretary and Shafiullah joint secretary.

During interactions with reporters, the PTI leaders alleged violation of merit and lack of transparency as most of the cabinet members were relatives of the local lawmakers.

They were of the view that the founding members of PTI in Bajaur were ignored in the cabinet, forcing them to consider leaving the party.

They appealed to the party’s central and provincial leadership, especially chairman Imran Khan, to take notice of the ‘injustice’, and order the PTI provincial president to replace the cabinet members with committed and devoted workers.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2022

