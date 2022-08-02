DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 02, 2022

China says it is in touch with US over Pelosi’s expected Taiwan visit

Reuters | AFP Published August 2, 2022 Updated August 2, 2022 07:34pm
<p>Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying attends a news conference in Beijing, China on Tuesday. - Reuters</p>

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying attends a news conference in Beijing, China on Tuesday. - Reuters

China has been in communication with the United States over US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected visit to Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Tuesday.

Pelosi kicked off a tour of four Asian countries on Monday in Singapore amid intense speculation that she may risk the wrath of Beijing by also visiting Taiwan.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said “the US breach of faith on the Taiwan issue is despicable” in comments published on his ministry’s website on Tuesday that did not specifically mention Pelosi.

Beijing considers self-ruled, democratic Taiwan its territory and has vowed to one day seize the island, by force if necessary.

It tries to keep Taiwan isolated on the world stage and opposes countries having official exchanges with it.

In a call with US President Joe Biden last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the United States against “playing with fire” on Taiwan.

While the Biden administration is understood to be opposed to a Taiwan stop, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Pelosi was entitled to go where she pleased.

“There is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with longstanding US policies into some sort of crisis,” he told reporters.

The last House Speaker to visit Taiwan was Newt Gingrich in 1997.

Kirby cited intelligence that China was preparing possible military provocations.

He said Pelosi was travelling on a military aircraft and that while Washington did not fear a direct attack, it “raises the stakes of a miscalculation”.

Kirby reiterated, however, that US policy was unchanged toward Taiwan.

This means support for its self-ruling government, while diplomatically recognising Beijing over Taipei and opposing a formal independence declaration by Taiwan or a forceful takeover by China.

Meanwhile, Moscow said it was “absolutely in solidarity with China”, calling the prospect of a Pelosi visit “pure provocation”.

China has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has been accused of providing diplomatic cover for the Kremlin by blasting Western sanctions and arms sales to Kyiv.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ceding space to TTP
02 Aug, 2022

Ceding space to TTP

THE state, it seems, is quite convinced that its shuttle diplomacy with the banned TTP will yield peace dividends,...
Taking stock
Updated 02 Aug, 2022

Taking stock

There has been little real accountability for the fact that the province has been suffering for two months now.
Renewable energy plan
02 Aug, 2022

Renewable energy plan

THE government’s decision to prepare a policy framework to encourage the local manufacture of solar panels and...
Old habits die hard
Updated 01 Aug, 2022

Old habits die hard

Blurring of institutional boundaries over several years has led to a regrettable situation.
Musical chairs
01 Aug, 2022

Musical chairs

THE recent change of government in Punjab has triggered another round of musical chairs, with the provincial...
Muharram security
01 Aug, 2022

Muharram security

WITH the start of the month of Muharram, authorities throughout the country will need to remain extra vigilant to...