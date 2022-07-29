DAWN.COM Logo

Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura to fall on August 9

Qazi Hassan Published July 29, 2022 - Updated July 29, 2022 10:05pm
Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad (L) addresses a press conference on Friday. —Photo provided by author

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee on Friday announced that the Muharram moon has not been sighted in the country, hence the first of Muharram will fall on July 31 (Sunday).

According to a statement issued by the committee, the Ashura — Muharram 10 — will be observed on August 9.

The meeting for the sighting was presided over by committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

While making the announcement, Maulana Azad said that meetings of zonal crescent sighting committees were held in all the provinces, but no evidence was received from any part of the country.

