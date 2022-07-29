DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 29, 2022

SCBA hails ‘principled stand’ of JCP members for disapproving chief justice’s nominees to top court

Haseeb Bhatti Published July 29, 2022 - Updated July 29, 2022 09:04pm

The Supreme Court Bar Association on Friday “hailed the principled stand” of majority members of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan for disapproving the nominations of judges for elevation to the top court proposed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial during a meeting of the body on Thursday.

The JCP, a day ago, had opposed — by a majority of five to four — a set of four names proposed by CJP Bandial for elevation to the Supreme Court.

In a statement after the meeting, the Supreme Court had said that the names of all five judges proposed were considered by the JCP and, after detailed discussion, the chairman proposed that the meeting be deferred to enable the CJP to place additional information and data about those already proposed, and if he deems it appropriate, add more names to the list of for consideration by the JCP.

Hailing the JCP decision in a press release issued today, SCBA President Ahsan Bhoon said the elevation of judges should preferably be made on the basis of seniority and thereafter other credentials of the candidate could also be considered, adding “the relevant stakeholder i.e. Parliament must undertake meaningful legislation in this regard”.

Bhoon further said that “undoubtedly, competency, honesty and proficiency are imperative and equally important for elevations to the apex court; however discouraging the principle of seniority is also equally disrespectful to other senior Judges”.

He was of the view that the “continuous disregard of seniority principle was constantly undermining the integrity of the entire judicial system and would also be a discriminatory practice for the Judges who had not only served the judiciary to the hilt but also deserve elevation”.

The SCBA president hailed the “adamant stance” being preferred by senior puisne judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood as well as SCBA representatives Justice retired Sarmad Jalal Osmani, and Akhtar Hussain who voted against the four nominations. He also had words of praise for Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf.

The meeting

The JCP meeting was called to consider for elevation to the Supreme Court the names of Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed Khan of the PHC, Justice Shahid Waheed of the Lahore High Court; Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

It was attended by seven members of JCP in-person while Justice Isa and Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf had attended via Zoom from Spain and USA, respectively.

With the disapproval of the four names, the meeting had also decided to consider the case of the Peshawar High Court chief justice later.

In the case of the PHC CJ, it was decided that since he was neither the most senior chief justice, nor the most senior high court judge in the country, his name could be considered if it was placed alongside the CJs of other high courts and most senior judges.

The participants had concluded that the Constitution did not permit appointments to “anticipated” vacancies.

Soon after the meeting, Justice Isa had written a letter to the CJP and other members of the commission in which he recalled how he, and four other members, had rejected the names of three junior judges of the Sindh High Court and one junior judge of the Lahore High Court.

Justice Isa’s letter had said Chief Justice Umar Bandial did not “dictate the decisions and left the meeting quite abruptly”, followed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan. Therefore, it had now fallen to the acting secretary to draw up the minutes of the decisions taken at the JCP meeting.

“The eyes of the nation are transfixed on JCP and they have constitutional right to know what was decided. Therefore, the acting secretary should immediately release this decision to the media to end unnecessary speculation and misreporting as the meeting was held behind closed doors.

“It is expected that the minutes will accurately reflect all that transpired,” Justice Isa’s letter had said.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

False equivalence
Updated 29 Jul, 2022

False equivalence

Such false equivalence ignores the gravity of the crime of terrorism.
Surging deficit
29 Jul, 2022

Surging deficit

PAKISTAN’S current account deficit has surged to $17.4bn or 4.6pc the size of the economy during the last fiscal...
Hepatitis awareness
29 Jul, 2022

Hepatitis awareness

UNWAVERING commitment to healthcare on the part of the highest government offices in the land is necessary to curb...
Calming words
28 Jul, 2022

Calming words

AMID panic in the domestic capital markets, the acting State Bank governor has taken it upon himself to soothe ...
Climate devastation
28 Jul, 2022

Climate devastation

SCIENTISTS had been warning us for decades that the environment has been changing for the worse, yet we hardly paid...
Myanmar executions
28 Jul, 2022

Myanmar executions

AS the international community is confronted with multiple crises, primarily the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the...