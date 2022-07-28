Families protest ‘enforced disappearance’ in Kharan

KHARAN: Family members of “missing persons” Aslam Mengal and Shah Fahad Baloch took out a rally on Wednesday to demand their safe and immediate release.

The protesters, including women and children, marched on several roads and later staged a demonstration and chanted slogans in favour of their demands outside the Kharan Press Club.

Mr Mengal’s sister told journalists he had been picked up by plain-clothes armed men on July 18 from his home in Kharan and had been missing since then.

She said her family was suffering due to his enforced disappearance and demanded the higher authorities bring him back at the earliest.

The sister of Shah Fahad Baloch said he had been missing for more than four months and the family did not know about his whereabouts.

She also demanded his safe recovery and said he must be brought to a court of law if he had done something wrong.

Addressing protesters, Balochistan National Party-Mengal leader Mir Jumma Kubdani expressed his concern about growing incidents of enforced disappearances in Kharan and urged the authorities concerned to play their role in halting such unconstitutional and illegal practices.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2022