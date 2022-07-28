DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 28, 2022

Families protest ‘enforced disappearance’ in Kharan

Ali Raza Rind Published July 28, 2022 - Updated July 28, 2022 09:44am

KHARAN: Family members of “missing persons” Aslam Mengal and Shah Fahad Baloch took out a rally on Wednesday to demand their safe and immediate release.

The protesters, including women and children, marched on several roads and later staged a demonstration and chanted slogans in favour of their demands outside the Kharan Press Club.

Mr Mengal’s sister told journalists he had been picked up by plain-clothes armed men on July 18 from his home in Kharan and had been missing since then.

She said her family was suffering due to his enforced disappearance and demanded the higher authorities bring him back at the earliest.

The sister of Shah Fahad Baloch said he had been missing for more than four months and the family did not know about his whereabouts.

She also demanded his safe recovery and said he must be brought to a court of law if he had done something wrong.

Addressing protesters, Balochistan National Party-Mengal leader Mir Jumma Kubdani expressed his concern about growing incidents of enforced disappearances in Kharan and urged the authorities concerned to play their role in halting such unconstitutional and illegal practices.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Jul 28, 2022 11:52am
They have been buried!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Calming words
28 Jul, 2022

Calming words

AMID panic in the domestic capital markets, the acting State Bank governor has taken it upon himself to soothe ...
Climate devastation
28 Jul, 2022

Climate devastation

SCIENTISTS had been warning us for decades that the environment has been changing for the worse, yet we hardly paid...
Myanmar executions
28 Jul, 2022

Myanmar executions

AS the international community is confronted with multiple crises, primarily the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the...
An expected change in Punjab
Updated 27 Jul, 2022

An expected change in Punjab

Change in the political scene after top court’s decision will prove to be the most massive setback for the PML-N in its history.
Ulema in Kabul
27 Jul, 2022

Ulema in Kabul

WHILE attacks by militants on Pakistani forces continue, the state is still strangely committed to suing for peace...
Monkeypox outbreak
27 Jul, 2022

Monkeypox outbreak

IT may seem right now to be a distant concern, but if the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is that even...