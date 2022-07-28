Sanitation becomes big challenge after Karachi gets respite from rains

KARACHI: With light rains in some parts of the city after the fresh spell of monsoon almost subsided, the damages done by heavy downpour earlier this week continued to affect the city life on Wednesday claiming life of three people and rendering several residential areas unlivable due to overflowing sewage from drains and gutters and stagnating rainwater on roads.

The Met office recorded light rain in the early hours of day when Gulshan-i-Hadeed received the highest amount of rainfall i.e. 17 millimetres followed by Korangi (10mm). Most of the city areas witnessed drizzles, traces or single digit count of the downpour.

“The system [of fresh spell] has almost subsided and moved to Balochistan, but a few areas of upper Sindh can still witness light to moderate or heavy rains for a couple of days,” said Sardar Sarfaraz of the Met office.

Two more die from electrocution

He added that the current model and the latest data analysis didn’t suggest any new system for at least a week. It is expected that the fresh break may help the city administration bring back the city to normality, which is right now facing a serious challenge of sanitation.

The sanitation conditions and garbage disposal system in the metropolis have become a major problem after the rains. Despite light and scattered rains on Wednesday, the downpour continued to cause damages and fatal incidents.

Jauharabad SHO A.D. Chaudhry said that the body of a man, in his early 30s, was found floating in the river near Imtiaz Superstore.Chippa divers recovered the body and took it to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to fulfil medico-legal formalities. The corpse was shifted to the morgue for want of identification.

In another incident, Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that the body of a 40-year-old man, identified as Nadeem Ahmed, was brought from Jubilee to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. He died from electrocution.

Another 50-year-old man, Shaukat Husain, died when he received an electric shock inside his home in Miskeen Shah Mohalla of Baldia Town.

Meanwhile, a traffic police spokesperson said there was accumulated rainwater at Submarine turning. Rainwater was still standing between Nazimabad Chowrangi-1 and Lasbella.

The spokesperson said the condition of National Highway in Malir from Lala Zar to Quaidabad Chowk was also bad due to standing water. Korangi Causeway has been closed for traffic while potholes had been created on several roads across the city due to accumulated rainwater disturbing the traffic flow.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2022