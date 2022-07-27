Celebrations outside Pervaiz Elahi's house in Gujrat

GUJRAT: The workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) and the PML-Q gathered outside the Zahoor Elahi House and the residence of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to celebrate the supreme court’s decision that paved the way for Parvez to be the chief minister of Punjab.

They danced to the beat of drums while fireworks were also displayed outside of the residence as well as on the front lawn of the house in jubilation. The workers were chanting slogans in favour of PTI chairman Imran Khan, Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi.

Though none of the family members of the Chaudhrys was present at the residence, some local party officials and the staff distributed sweets among the visitors. Interestingly, no party flag of PML-Q could be seen during the celebrations; however, a number of PTI workers were carrying their party flags inside of the Chaudhrys residence.

When this correspondent asked a local official of the PML-Q about the absence of his party flag, he replied that there was no difference between the PTI and PML-Q as both were the allies.

The PTI and PML-Q workers from various parts of the city reached there in the form of motorcycle rallies. Some local party workers of both the allies told Dawn their expectations from the new chief minister of Punjab (Parvez Elahi) were high and they hoped that he would resolve the basic issues of Gujrat, including revamp of old sewerage and drainage system as well as improvement in the poor road infrastructure of the city.

