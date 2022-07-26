DAWN.COM Logo

Rupee continues to lose ground, falls to 233 in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published July 26, 2022 - Updated July 26, 2022 01:55pm

The rupee continued to lose its value on Tuesday and fell to a new low of 233 against the dollar in the interbank market.

The local currency, which had closed at Rs229.88 yesterday, fell Rs3.12 to Rs233 by 12:33pm, according to the Foreign Exchange Association of Pakistan.

Mettis Global Director Saad Bin Naseer said the rupee hit a new intraday low due to letter of credit (LC) payments for oil at a time when the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was reluctant to release reserves to contain the exchange rate volatility.

“Furthermore, exporters seem more interested in earning windfall profits as they seem to have abandoned national interest in view of gaining quick earnings from rupee depreciation,” he told Dawn.com.

On the other hand, Naseer pointed out, exporters were utilising maximum LC limits from banks.

“Any bank will tell you that exporters are currently using maximum limits for import LCs whereas they refuse to bring in dollar from export earnings.”

He said that the only way for the government to address the situation was to mandate exporters to convert dollar earnings into rupee immediately.

“At the same time, the SBP can serve as an intermediary by doing swaps with banks so that the exchange rate can remain insulated from foul play of exporters at a time of crisis.”

He said that exporters should focus on earning from the sale of their goods instead of fleecing the exchange rate.

Komal Mansoor, head of strategy at Tresmark, said that bank nostros — accounts that a bank holds in a foreign currency in another bank — were short by roughly $600 million.

“Exporters have parked their dollars outside and the SBP is not providing any liquidity. Some banks are now only opening fresh LCs if the expected outflow is matched by export proceeds of the same client,” she said.

Rupee’s consistent decline

Between April 7 (when the then-prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from power) and July 22, the rupee lost 21.3 per cent value against the US dollar both due to the yawning trade deficit and the growing political instability and uncertainty.

The rupee had appreciated to Rs204.56 in the first week of July after touching 211.93 on June 22. It then kept losing its value against the dollar but registered a minor appreciation when the country reached its staff-level agreement with the IMF on July 15.

It has continued to fall in every session since then.

Read: Is the rupee too weak to recover?

Last week, the rupee lost 8.25pc of its value against the US dollar within a week: it closed to an all-time low of 228.36 per dollar on July 22 from 210.95 per dollar on July 15.

In the opening session this week, the rupee further fell to Rs229.88.

More to follow.

Comments (19)
SG
Jul 26, 2022 12:17pm
The country will go bankrupt soon at this rate.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Jul 26, 2022 12:41pm
pdm wallas will be buying dollars at any rate now to escape like their godfather. Expect the rupee to take a sharp dip .
Reply Recommend 0
Kuch Boloon?
Jul 26, 2022 12:57pm
Neutrals should take the Reverse gear now...!
Reply Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Jul 26, 2022 12:59pm
220 millions peoples lives are on stake because of corrupts politicians,
Reply Recommend 0
Nick, NY
Jul 26, 2022 01:04pm
The clueless neutrals have neutralized the whole economy!
Reply Recommend 0
Israr Khan IsmailZai
Jul 26, 2022 01:06pm
Hopefully neutrals are watching this, their efforts are bearing fruits.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 26, 2022 01:07pm
Dollar is adopting Shahbaz Speed!
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jul 26, 2022 01:12pm
By end of next month it will be 300rs thanks to the useless PDM
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jul 26, 2022 01:12pm
Anyone still doubt that PDM came to power just to get rid of their cases? Time to wake up
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 26, 2022 01:14pm
What else could be expected under the auspices of the imported and selected ruling junta of the three musketeers and their crooked, cunning, corrupt, cruel, crazy, crafty and criminal cronies in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan at this crucial, caviling, carping, compelling and critical juncture in time and history?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Addy
Jul 26, 2022 01:20pm
Govt. should hinder itself from all the differences and for once think of the inflation taking place and the burden its creating on the general citizen, who are facing the hardest. Imagine food inflation and hardly people get their hands on the rations. Sory state of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Jul 26, 2022 01:22pm
Thank you Diesel
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Jul 26, 2022 01:26pm
Can't control sinking rupee but proud to be a nuclear country. Hilarious.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Jul 26, 2022 01:28pm
This thanks to neutrals not letting the sitting government make corrections...wake up before its too late..otherwise you will be sitting with your toy weapons...Bangladesh is far ahead of us now
Reply Recommend 0
basha
Jul 26, 2022 01:42pm
Congratulations
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Jul 26, 2022 02:04pm
Again…. blame Ahmed Niazi aka Imran Khan for the rupee downfall!!
Reply Recommend 0
G H A L I B J E E E
Jul 26, 2022 02:06pm
These PDM Goons are going to destroy the whole country for their Personal Gains
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Jul 26, 2022 02:19pm
Imported government total failure
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Jul 26, 2022 02:32pm
If something happens everyday, it's not news. PKR decline is now a daily affair.
Reply Recommend 0

