DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 23, 2022

Punjab CM re-election: SC summons deputy speaker on Elahi's petition

Rana Bilal Published July 23, 2022 - Updated July 23, 2022 03:01pm
PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi (L) and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari. — DawnNewsTV/Facebook
PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi (L) and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari. — DawnNewsTV/Facebook

The Supreme Court on Saturday summoned Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari in connection with a petition filed by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi challenging his ruling during the chief minister's re-election a day earlier.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar, directed Mazari to submit the complete record of yesterday's re-election to the court.

The bench also issued notices to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf, Advocate General of Punjab Shahzad Shaukat and the Punjab chief secretary.

The bench issued the directives while hearing Elahi's petition, which was filed late last night, after a contentious ruling by the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker led to his defeat — despite having a majority — and Hamza Shehbaz's re-election as the province's chief executive.

The hearing is being held at the SC's Lahore registry.

During the election on Friday, Mazari rejected all 10 votes cast by the PML-Q on the pretext that they had violated the orders of their party chief, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, citing a letter he received from the patriarch which said he was asking his party lawmakers to back Hamza.

After counting the polled votes, the deputy speaker announced that Elahi bagged 186 votes, while Hamza could get 179 votes. However, he refrained from declaring Elahi the chief minister.

Instead, he indicated that as party chief, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's instructions to PML-Q members to vote for Hamza instead of Elahi held greater sway.

The deputy speaker then announced that Hamza had won the election of chief minister, since the 10 deducted votes reduced Elahi's tally to 176, while Hamza remained on top with 179.

At the outset of the hearing, Elahi's counsel Barrister Ali Zafar informed the court that in the run-off election yesterday Hamza secured 179 votes against his client's 186.

But the deputy speaker rejected 10 votes of PML-Q lawmakers on the grounds of a letter, purportedly sent by PML-Q President Shujaat, the lawyer said.

During the hearing, Elahi informed the court that Hamza had taken oath as the chief minister.

However, Chief Justice Bandial responded: "It does not matter. We have to discuss the law and the Constitution."

The court then summoned Mazari and adjourned the hearing till 2:30pm.

The petition

In his petition, Elahi requested the court to hold the deputy speaker's ruling leading to Hamza's re-election as "bogus and false".

"Hamza Shehbaz may kindly be declared disqualified as the Punjab chief minister/ member of the provincial assembly," the petition read.

It requested the court to declare the deputy speaker's decision to discard the votes of 10 PML-Q lawmakers on grounds of Article 63-A of the Constitution as "unconstitutional".

Instead, the petition said, the court may declare Elahi the "lawful returned candidate" and the PML-Q leader be allowed to take oath as the Punjab chief minister.

The petition further stated that Hamza should be restrained from taking the oath as the chief minister. It is pertinent to mention that Hamza was administered the oath of office by Punjab Governor Baleeghur Rehman earlier today.

'Imran to announce next plan of action after SC's decision'

Speaking to the media outside the court after the SC summoned Mazari, PTI leader Asad Umar said the apex's ruling on the matter was expected today, after which Imran would announce the next plan of action for all Pakistanis who believed in "Haqiqi Azadi" (true freedom).

He described the deputy speaker's ruling as the "last hiccup of a dying system in which [some] families have been imposed on Pakistan".

Former foreign minister PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was also present on the occasion, criticised Zardari and said Shujaat's letter had no "constitutional value" as it had not been circulated among lawmakers.

"That the deputy speaker kept it in his pocket shows there's mala fide," he remarked.

Who decides party line?

After the SC summoned Mazari, Umar separately tweeted the court had made the matter "very simple" now.

"[The court] has summoned the deputy speaker at 2pm. Let us also know where the Supreme Court said in its ruling that the party chief had the authority to give instructions regarding voting. The Constitution is very clear that it is the authority of the parliamentary party," he said.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also criticised Deputy Speaker Mazari for his ruling, saying: "[The] deputy speaker has not relied on any parliamentary tradition and has actually weakened parliament by making parliamentary party redundant. [The] only way we can change the course is democracy within parties, [and the] empowerment of parliamentary party is a leap forward in this direction."

However, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah defended the deputy speaker's ruling, saying that the PTI had celebrated when the votes of its 25 dissident lawmakers, who had backed Hamza in the April 16 election for the Punjab CM's slot, were discounted in light of the SC's decision.

"When our votes were rejected, Asad Umar had said PTI chairperson Imran Khan had instructed all party members to vote for Parvez Elahi. So is Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain not the head of the PML-Q?" he questioned.

Ruling coalition demands full court

Later, a statement issued by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb that all parties part of the ruling coalition demanded from the CJP to constitute a full court for hearing petitions regarding Hamza's election.

The statement said in order to meet the requirements of justice, a full courtof the apex court should hear the Supreme Court Bar Association's petition seeking a review of the SC's opinion on Article 63-A, Elahi's petition seeking Hamza's disqualification and other relevant pleas. It added that the petitions should be fixed so that they are taken up and decided upon at a single hearing as this is an "important national, political and constitutional matter".

"A heavy price of the political instability arising out of this [situation] is being paid in the form the risk of bankruptcy, unemployment and poverty," the statement read.

In the statement, it was alleged that Imran was "deliberately creating anarchy to evade accountability, hide his corruption and come to power through backdoor [means]".

In an apparent reference to the PTI, the statement stated that an "arrogant and fascist entity that violated the Constitution" was trying to "blur the boundaries separating the powers of the legislature, judiciary and executive, which were clearly defined in the Constitution".

"Actually, they want Pakistan's Constitution ... and democratic system to go bankrupt," the statement read, adding that "this mentality and behaviour was acting as a termite for the state's system".

The statement said all parties part of the ruling coalition vowed not to make any compromise on the Constitution, democracy and people's right to rule.

"All allies will resolutely fight fascism at every forum," the statement read.

Separately, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also demanded that a full court should hear the CM election case.

"I request the chief justice of Pakistan that the principles of justice, as per democratic traditions, should be applied in our case as well," he said while addressing a press conference.

He urged that the apex court's interpretation of Article 63-A should be considered during the case, the same way it was on PTI's petition.

The interior minister alleged that Imran was out to spread hatred among the public and wanted to divide the country.

"These people started riots yesterday. They forcefully entered government buildings and broke into the office of the Supreme Court's Lahore registry," the minister said.

He added that it was extremely "disappointing" that instead of taking notice of the trespassing and disrespect, the deputy registrar accepted the petition.

The minister added that all the provinces had been given the policy to arrest the PTI protesters who "take the law in their hands" and register cases against them.

'Pressure on Shujaat'

Meanwhile, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi said while talking to the media outside the court that the letter Shujaat had sent to the deputy speaker instructed the party MPAs not to vote for either of the candidates.

"During our conversation yesterday, he said that he wanted Parvez Elahi to become the chief minister but not as Imran Khan's candidate.

"To this, I told him that in this case, Parvez Elahi would lose the elections," Moonis continued, adding that he had requested Shujaat to reconsider his decision but "there was a lot of pressure on him".

'Country can't bear Zardari politics'

Before the hearing, Fawad said the country could not bear "Zardari politics" — an apparent reference to reports of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari's attempts to garner Shujaat's support for Hamza ahead of the election.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Fawad said: "This country needs political values. If you have to do Zardari-style politics ... then there's no need to hold elections. Hold auctions instead.

"Whoever makes a bigger bid may buy the seat," he added.

The PTI leader went on to say that after the deputy speaker's ruling and the "way the public mandate was stolen, the political environment in the country is like the one after a war".

He further claimed that the ruling coalition had "ruined" the Constitution.

Fawad said all senior lawyers in the country were in consensus that the deputy speaker's ruling was against the law and Constitution. "It is not just against the law and Constitution, but also against our political values and democracy," he added.

Turning his guns on Shujaat, Fawad claimed the PML-Q president did not want to support a PTI-backed candidate.

"Then [PML-Q's] Salik Hussain and Tariq Cheema should resign as they had contested the election as the PTI candidate. They couldn't even have been elected as a councillor if they did not have the PTI's support," Fawad said.

He alleged that Salik and Cheema had held Shujaat hostage at night and got his thumb impression on the letter sent to Mazari.

Fawad further said Shujaat had been ill for a long time and had Parkinson's disease. "So we all know his decision-making ability is very limited."

He called for the court to summon the deputy speaker and frame charges of contempt against him.

The PTI leader also asked the "powers who have imposed these dwarfs on Pakistan to stop playing with Pakistan".

When a reporter asked him whether his party had a plan B in case the SC dismissed Elahi's plea, he replied: "We don't have a plan B. It's the people who have a plan B ... If justice is not delivered, people will carve out their own path."

Later, Imran posted on Twitter that in just over three months, the "Zardari - Sharifs' mafia has brought the country to its knees politically and economically, simply to save their illegally accumulated wealth amassed over 30 yrs of plundering Pakistan".

"My question is, how long will state institutions continue to allow this?" he questioned.

He added: "I can say with certainty after my interaction with our nation and their response to my call for Haqeeqi Azadi that the people of Pakistan have had enough and will not allow these mafias to continue their loot and plunder. We are not far from [the] Sri Lanka moment when our public pours out into streets."

More to follow

Additional reporting by Javed Hussain

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (51)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Rizwan
Jul 23, 2022 12:04pm
What a drama ......
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jul 23, 2022 12:07pm
It would be amazing if supreme court overturns this decision in favor of pmlq. That would contradict their earlier ruling on the same case and prove their bias.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfqar Ahmed
Jul 23, 2022 12:08pm
Imran Khan and PTI MPA's should move their beds in Supreme Court because they are there day and night to make irrelevant vexatious applications against anyone daily - no judge with any political affiliation should hear such cases...
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Jul 23, 2022 12:08pm
It’s pathetic and frightening to see the standards of our political set. It appears primary school pupils could demonstrate a better understanding of the constitution than that was exhibited by the Punjab Deputy Speaker.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Ali Khan
Jul 23, 2022 12:09pm
The circus goes on.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 23, 2022 12:09pm
IK will "badmouth" SC and judges unless the verdict is going be favorable to him. Just keep that in mind.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jul 23, 2022 12:10pm
I wonder what they will ask the deputy speaker? "Are you familiar with the concept of a majority vote"?
Reply Recommend 0
Tejinderpal Singh Dhillon
Jul 23, 2022 12:11pm
If this isn’t a Banana republic then don’t know what is. Courts in Pakistan are making mockery of themselves along with politicians and ‘others’!
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Jul 23, 2022 12:13pm
Country of corrupt peoples
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jul 23, 2022 12:13pm
The opposition is paying tribute to the deputy speaker, let me rephrase "they paid the deputy speaker".
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
Jul 23, 2022 12:14pm
Sometimes your win is your loss.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 23, 2022 12:15pm
IK picks up a fight with someone every day. He is total disgrace.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 23, 2022 12:15pm
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is one of founders and also president of PML-Q and he was the one who has nominated leader of PML-Q in Punjab Assembly. The Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly gave a ruling in view of the earlier ruling of SCP under Article 163-A. Since Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain being president written letter to Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly therefore it was having more weight than the letter of the leader of the house of PML-Q. We need to see as who has absolute authority in PML-Q.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Jul 23, 2022 12:17pm
Niazi chaos mantra failed.
Reply Recommend 0
Republic De Banan
Jul 23, 2022 12:18pm
Why pay so much for streaming services, pak news is free entertainment! Next plot, attempted alien abduction of IK??
Reply Recommend 0
Nick, NY
Jul 23, 2022 12:22pm
The corrupt are pushing country back to 1971!
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Jul 23, 2022 12:23pm
@Justice, what about neutrals, was there any PM, they haven’t kicked out
Reply Recommend 0
Waleed Ikram
Jul 23, 2022 12:23pm
No shame Corrupt to the core Black hearts
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Jul 23, 2022 12:26pm
Elahi & PTI got taste of their own medicine, ironic isn't it
Reply Recommend 0
pasta
Jul 23, 2022 12:30pm
It will be a short lived victory for PMLN, one which has only ecposed them as corrupt thugs even more
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Ansari
Jul 23, 2022 12:30pm
@Ahmad, No. They never said that a party head could deny rights of the parliamentary party.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Ansari
Jul 23, 2022 12:31pm
@Justice, We love when he fights current crooks and corrupts. We need him
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Jul 23, 2022 12:32pm
What about the drama that occurred in 2018 , is that ethically wise to get the selected win and played havoc with the country
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Shaikh
Jul 23, 2022 12:36pm
@Ahmad, They would be doing the right thing!!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif m
Jul 23, 2022 12:38pm
The only one person who is required to call upon is Mr. Shujaat to know about the letter.
Reply Recommend 0
parveez shafi
Jul 23, 2022 12:44pm
Pakistan is not an Islamic country, but a country ruled by lawless people
Reply Recommend 0
amir
Jul 23, 2022 12:44pm
SC is going for drama. Would advise them to read the constitution, and make a decision. Attorney General is on his way to UK to meet an absconder
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Jul 23, 2022 12:44pm
Law makers are always law breakers. No need to surprise.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Jul 23, 2022 12:45pm
Welcome to democratic province where CM seat won by undemocratic ways.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Jul 23, 2022 12:46pm
So, shall we celebrate or cry over the selection of CM?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Jul 23, 2022 12:54pm
@Justice, because he wants to eliminate corruption
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jul 23, 2022 12:56pm
A criminal act by the Deputy Speaker, he must be sent behind bars. It seems these corrupts have a habit of breaking the law.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 23, 2022 01:05pm
This wasn't 'election', this was auction!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 23, 2022 01:12pm
@Shahid, "@Justice, what about neutrals, was there any PM, they haven’t kicked out" You are wasting time in putting some sense in cross-border trolls' heads. They and PDM are alike!
Reply Recommend 0
fahim
Jul 23, 2022 01:22pm
Now it is obvious that OLD POLITICIANS are pawns of western countries and act upon their instructions. Time is to eliminate these corrupt old mafia.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jul 23, 2022 01:25pm
All the recently de-seated 20 MPA should join this current case also.
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Jul 23, 2022 01:25pm
Article 63 can be interpreted either way depending on the situation.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jul 23, 2022 01:26pm
It is time to do spring cleanup in our highest court. It lost its validity and respect.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jul 23, 2022 01:32pm
It is time the PM Shahbaz orders full inquiry in the corruption of PTI's high ups.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jul 23, 2022 01:33pm
Supreme Court doesn't have any other judges? Unfairness is apparent.
Reply Recommend 0
humble Pakistani
Jul 23, 2022 01:33pm
Pakistan lost, Lotacracy won. Again!
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jul 23, 2022 01:35pm
CJP institute full court bench. Show your judicial sense
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Jul 23, 2022 01:37pm
Zardari and shujaat are just puppets , strings are in some other hands . Unfortunately , state of Pakistan will suffer in the war of personal egos
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Jul 23, 2022 01:45pm
Zardari is a disease.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Jul 23, 2022 01:45pm
Justice must be done by holding the will of the people. This deputy speaker must be sacked and replaced with a neutral person.
Reply Recommend 0
Uetian
Jul 23, 2022 01:49pm
Amazing contrary where no value for Jamhooor
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Jul 23, 2022 01:56pm
@Ahmad, Not really. SC has decisions in the past in favour of party head as well. No bias. Just a mess they created themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 23, 2022 02:01pm
Lets hope neutrality of the neutrals won't interfere once again. Crucial decision for our country's well-being.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 23, 2022 02:03pm
@Bublu Shublu , : look at the neutral sources who are behind PPP and PML-N. They are the ones who are actually behind this disaster. PPP and PML-N are just pawns.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Jul 23, 2022 02:06pm
Pakistan is being destroyed by it's own people. Enemies of Pakistan are happy without their interference
Reply Recommend 0
Nishan
Jul 23, 2022 02:59pm
Taste your own medicine
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election farce
Updated 23 Jul, 2022

Election farce

THE winner of the election for the Punjab chief executive seemed apparent on the final count — 186 votes in favour...
Selling energy
23 Jul, 2022

Selling energy

WITH electricity rapidly becoming unaffordable and supplies more erratic in spite of surplus generation capacity,...
Child abuse epidemic
23 Jul, 2022

Child abuse epidemic

CHILDREN already have a rough deal in this society, but frequent cases of child abuse point to a deep sickness that...
Political machinations
Updated 22 Jul, 2022

Political machinations

Fears of being confined to Islamabad have led PML-N, allies to take unsavoury route in their attempt to save current Punjab govt.
LG polls’ delay
22 Jul, 2022

LG polls’ delay

THE postponement of the second phase of local government elections in Sindh, which was scheduled for Sunday, is a...
Absurd jirga decision
22 Jul, 2022

Absurd jirga decision

IT has been observed that the cacophony of national politics often drowns out the real societal issues of the day....