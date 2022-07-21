DAWN.COM Logo

NHA told to dualise Zhob Road

Bakhtawar Mian Published July 21, 2022 - Updated July 21, 2022 09:22am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Mi­­nister for Communica­tions Asad Mahmood direc­ted officials of the National Highway Authority on Wed­nesday to dualise Zhob Road from Yarik to Sagu Highway.

The minister issued the instructions while visiting the area to inspect the pace of work on the road. He directed the NHA officials to widen the road and ensure that it met international standards.

Mr Mahmood also visited Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway and reviewed civic amenities being provided to the travellers in the area. He said it was the responsibility of the government to provide best possible facilities to the passengers.

Communications Secre­tary and NHA Chairman retired Captain Muhammad Khurram Agha and senior officials of the Ministry of Communications and Na­­tional Highway Authority accompanied the minister during the visit.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2022

