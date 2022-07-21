NAB avoids sharing details of its meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Natio­nal Account­ability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday held its Executive Board Meeting (EMB), but the anti-graft watchdog was rel­uctant to make its details public.

“The EBM authorised conducting various inquiries. The details of authorised inquiries are not being shared in compliance with the newly amended NAB Act 2022 to implement it in letter and spirit,” said a press release issued by the bureau.

The meeting was presided over by NAB acting chairman Zahir Shah and atte­n­ded by prosecutor general (accountability) Syed Asghar Haider, director general of operations Mirza Muham­mad Irfan Baig and other senior officers of the bureau.

“NAB believes in performing its duties according to the law and Consti­tution,” the press release said, adding that the acting chairman had directed that all inquiries and investigations be conducted in accordance with the NAB Act 2022.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2022