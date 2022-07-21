DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 21, 2022

Putin kept waiting for Erdogan before talks

Reuters Published July 21, 2022 - Updated July 21, 2022 10:02am
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference following the Astana Process summit in Tehran, Iran July 19, 2022. — Reuters
ISTANBUL: Russian President Vladimir Putin was left waiting and fidgeting for 50 seconds by Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan before talks in Tehran on Tuesday, prompting Turkish media to draw parallels with Putin making him and other leaders stand by in the past.

The meeting in Iran was Putin’s first with a Nato alliance leader since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

A video released by the Turkish presidency showed Putin standing in front of his chair and the nations’ two flags, his hands clasped, mouth twitching and his stance shifting before Erdogan appears. Putin then raises his hands to his sides.

“Hello, how are you, good?” Erdogan said as they then smiled at each other and shook hands.

Media reports compared the incident with others of Putin letting world leaders cool their heels in the past, notably in Moscow in 2020 when Erdogan was left waiting for about two minutes by the Russian leader ahead of a meeting.

Turkiye’s T24 website asked in a headline: “Was it revenge?”

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2022

Abid
Jul 21, 2022 10:27am
No big deal
Reply Recommend 0
Danial Ahsan
Jul 21, 2022 10:30am
The US point of view
Reply Recommend 0
HumaN
Jul 21, 2022 10:36am
Erdogan is old and senile without any vision.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jul 21, 2022 11:41am
It’s not a big deal at all.
Reply Recommend 0

