DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 21, 2022

Former MPA Iftikhar Khan Baloch tortured in broad daylight in Jhang

Tariq Saeed Published July 21, 2022 - Updated July 21, 2022 10:27am

TOBA TEK SINGH: A group of 10 people on Wednesday tortured former PML-N MPA Iftikhar Khan Baloch, an independent candidate who lost Sunday’s by-election on Jhang’s PP-125 seat.

Baloch is the father-in-law of Hina Rabbani Khar’s younger brother Malik Ghulam Raza Rabbani Khar, a PPP MNA from Muzaffargarh.

Eyewitnesses said Baloch, along with his driver, was going somewhere on Chund Kot Khan Link Road when 10 people in two cars stopped him and pulled him out of his vehicle near Mauza Kala Bali. They almost stripped him after tearing his clothes and clubbed him with rods.

A police team reached there on information about the incident, prompting the suspects to flee. Police asked Baloch to submit an application for registration of a case but he declined and said he knew the assailants well and would tackle him on his own.

A press release issued by the Jhang police said Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz had taken notice of torture of Baloch and sought a report from the IGP. He directed police to immediately arrest the culprits and ensure best possible treatment of Baloch.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Insafian
Jul 21, 2022 11:32am
Hamza did it
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The decision to stay
Updated 21 Jul, 2022

The decision to stay

The wiser option may be to seek a fresh, clear public mandate, instead of completing the term.
Tehraan summit
21 Jul, 2022

Tehraan summit

THE power of images in international politics can sometimes send much stronger messages than verbose statements ...
Rising HIV/AIDS cases
21 Jul, 2022

Rising HIV/AIDS cases

IT is unfortunate that in our country, the actions and attitudes of healthcare providers, people who are responsible...
Imran vs the CEC
Updated 20 Jul, 2022

Imran vs the CEC

PTI chief's victory speech was perplexing and one which is bound to leave a bad taste.
Economic uncertainty
20 Jul, 2022

Economic uncertainty

THE PTI’s victory in the Punjab by-polls has not only increased political uncertainty by putting a question mark...
Indus tragedy
20 Jul, 2022

Indus tragedy

A CELEBRATION was transformed into a horrific tragedy on the Indus on Monday as an overloaded boat filled with...