Former MPA Iftikhar Khan Baloch tortured in broad daylight in Jhang

TOBA TEK SINGH: A group of 10 people on Wednesday tortured former PML-N MPA Iftikhar Khan Baloch, an independent candidate who lost Sunday’s by-election on Jhang’s PP-125 seat.

Baloch is the father-in-law of Hina Rabbani Khar’s younger brother Malik Ghulam Raza Rabbani Khar, a PPP MNA from Muzaffargarh.

Eyewitnesses said Baloch, along with his driver, was going somewhere on Chund Kot Khan Link Road when 10 people in two cars stopped him and pulled him out of his vehicle near Mauza Kala Bali. They almost stripped him after tearing his clothes and clubbed him with rods.

A police team reached there on information about the incident, prompting the suspects to flee. Police asked Baloch to submit an application for registration of a case but he declined and said he knew the assailants well and would tackle him on his own.

A press release issued by the Jhang police said Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz had taken notice of torture of Baloch and sought a report from the IGP. He directed police to immediately arrest the culprits and ensure best possible treatment of Baloch.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2022