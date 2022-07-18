DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 18, 2022

Gunman kills 3 in US shopping mall before being shot by armed bystander

Reuters Published July 18, 2022 - Updated July 18, 2022 12:34pm
<p>Emergency personnel gather after a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, US on July 17, 2022. — Reuters</p>

Emergency personnel gather after a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, US on July 17, 2022. — Reuters

A gunman killed three people when he opened fire in the food court of a shopping mall outside the US city of Indianapolis on Sunday before a bystander fatally shot the assailant, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said.

Two other people were injured in the incident, which took place in the early evening at Greenwood Park Mall, the Indianapolis Star reported.

“The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,” Ison told reporters.

He described the armed bystander as a 22-year-old man.

Read: Freedom and fear — the foundations of the US’ deadly gun culture

The shooter was alone and had a rifle and several magazines of ammunition, according to the newspaper.

Police did not release the names of the victims, gunman or bystander.

Shoppers and mall employees scattered at the sound of gunfire or hid.

The shootings occurred amid widespread concerns over the drumbeat of US shootings in schools, workplaces and public areas that regularly make headlines.

Read: Gun violence response leaves US standing a world apart

A spate of gun massacres since May at a New York grocery store, a Texas elementary school and an Illinois Independence Day parade have renewed fierce US debate over gun regulations.

The US House Judiciary Committee will take up proposed legislation this week that would ban certain assault weapons, the panel said on Friday. It is not expected to pass the Senate.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Treason season
Updated 18 Jul, 2022

Treason season

It's exasperating to see govt pursue Article 6 when law in question is meant to be applied in very different circumstances.
The curtain falls
18 Jul, 2022

The curtain falls

IT is suddenly all over for Airlift Technologies, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated start-ups and a giant in the...
Crucial by-elections
Updated 17 Jul, 2022

Crucial by-elections

That much is at stake for the PML-N and PTI in today’s by-polls on 20 provincial seats in Punjab is an understatement.
Ethnic tensions
17 Jul, 2022

Ethnic tensions

ONCE more, the spectre of ethnic violence has returned to haunt Sindh. The disturbances were sparked by the recent...
SAS killings
17 Jul, 2022

SAS killings

WESTERN states have often justified their invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq as necessary operations to fight...
Polio cluster
16 Jul, 2022

Polio cluster

THE continued emergence of polio cases from North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa indicates that the...