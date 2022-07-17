Pakistan wants ICC to regulate growth of T20 leagues

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday said that it has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to devise a way to regulate the growth of lucrative Twenty20 leagues with rising concerns about its impact on the sport’s calendar.

South Africa this week pulled out of a three-match bilateral ODI series in Australia in January as it clashes with their new domestic T20 competition.

The next cycle of the FTP is set to be confirmed later this month at the annual conference of the ICC in Birmingham.

“The growth of franchise cricket is impacting the already-crammed international cricket calendar,” PCB chief executive Faisal Hasnain said in a statement. “The PCB is concerned about this development and wants the ICC to formulate a strategy on this issue.

“We have sent a proposal to the ICC, which they have added to their meeting agenda. Two other boards have also conveyed their apprehensions to the ICC on this matter and urged the ICC to create a working group to debate on the expansion of franchise-based T20 leagues.

“Finalising the FTP is very important for us.

“This will give us certainty about which teams will be visiting us and which countries we will be touring. Eighty percent of the FTP has already been agreed upon and the remaining 20% will be completed in the upcoming meeting.”

