Israel’s Gaza invasion - Day 741

October 7, 2023: Israel begins bombarding Gaza in retaliation to Hamas attacks

Amnesty and HRW declare Israeli actions in Gaza as genocide in Dec 2024, followed by genocide scholars and UN probe in Sept 2025

Hamas and Israel exchange 25 hostages, bodies and 1,700 detainees in seven swaps from Jan-Feb

Israel resumes massive attacks on March 18 — killing over 400 in a day — two months after ceasefire began

IPC declares world’s 5th famine in Gaza City in August amid Israeli blockade despite warnings

Israel, Hamas agree to US-brokered ceasefire-hostage deal on Oct 10; goes into effect next day