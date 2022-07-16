Israel’s Gaza invasion - Day 738

-
October 7, 2023: Israel begins bombarding Gaza in retaliation to Hamas attacks
-
Amnesty and HRW declare Israeli actions in Gaza as genocide in Dec 2024, followed by genocide scholars and UN probe in Sept 2025
-
Hamas and Israel exchange 25 hostages, bodies and 1,700 detainees in seven swaps from Jan-Feb
-
Israel resumes massive attacks on March 18 — killing over 400 in a day — two months after ceasefire began
-
IPC declares world’s 5th famine in Gaza City in August amid Israeli blockade despite warnings
-
Israel, Hamas agree to US-brokered ceasefire-hostage deal on Oct 10; goes into effect next day
-
Trump’s much-debated ‘peace’ plan, endorsed by Muslim nations, envisions him as heading body that will oversee Gaza’s transitional governance committee