Israel’s Gaza invasion - Day 735

Published July 16, 2022
A man holding a Palestinian flag shouts slogans as South African activist Fatima Hendricks, who was part of the Global Sumud Flotilla seeking to deliver aid to Gaza and was detained by Israel, arrives at Cape Town International Airport in Cape Town, South Africa, October 9. — Reuters
  • October 7, 2023: Israel begins bombarding Gaza in retaliation to Hamas attacks

  • Israel resumes massive attacks on March 18, killing over 400 in a day — two months after ceasefire ending 15 months of relentless attacks began

  • Future governance of Gaza remains unclear as Trump suggests US takeover but Arab countries propose alternative plan, which UK, others back

  • Hamas and Israel exchange 25 hostages, bodies and 1,700 detainees in seven swaps

  • Over 65,000 Palestinians, 400 Israeli soldiers dead; nearly all of Gaza displaced

  • UN Commission of Inquiry finds Israel is committing genocide in Gaza in a bid to “destroy the Palestinians”

