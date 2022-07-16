E-Paper | October 07, 2025

Israel’s Gaza invasion - Day 732

Published July 16, 2022
A displaced Palestinian girl and a child sit on a fishing boat along the shore in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on October 5. — AFP
A displaced Palestinian girl and a child sit on a fishing boat along the shore in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on October 5. — AFP

  • October 7, 2023: Israel begins bombarding Gaza in retaliation to Hamas attacks

  • Israel resumes massive attacks on March 18, killing over 400 in a day — two months after ceasefire ending 15 months of relentless attacks began

  • Future governance of Gaza remains unclear as Trump suggests US takeover but Arab countries propose alternative plan, which UK, others back

  • Hamas and Israel exchange 25 hostages, bodies and 1,700 detainees in seven swaps

  • Over 65,000 Palestinians, 400 Israeli soldiers dead; nearly all of Gaza displaced

  • UN Commission of Inquiry finds Israel is committing genocide in Gaza in a bid to “destroy the Palestinians”

