Israel’s Gaza invasion - Day 728

Published July 16, 2022
A child walks at a camp for displaced Palestinians set up near the beach in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 2, 2025, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. — AFP
  • October 7, 2023: Israel begins bombarding Gaza in retaliation to Hamas attacks

  • Israel resumes massive attacks on March 18, killing over 400 in a day — two months after ceasefire ending 15 months of relentless attacks began

  • Future governance of Gaza remains unclear as Trump suggests US takeover but Arab countries propose alternative plan, which UK, others back

  • Hamas and Israel exchange 25 hostages, bodies and 1,700 detainees in seven swaps

  • Over 65,000 Palestinians, 400 Israeli soldiers dead; nearly all of Gaza displaced

  • UN Commission of Inquiry finds Israel is committing genocide in Gaza in a bid to “destroy the Palestinians”

Opinion

A complicated business

A complicated business

Saad Shafqat
When sporting encounters are surrounded by outright hostility in virtually every other sphere of life, the bounds of civility are likely to get breached.

Editorial

Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...
Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...