Israel’s Gaza invasion - Day 726

Published July 16, 2022
Tents at a make-shift camp for people displaced by conflict are pictured in the football pitch of a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on September 30, 2025. — AFP
  • October 7, 2023: Israel begins bombarding Gaza in retaliation to Hamas attacks

  • Israel resumes massive attacks on March 18, killing over 400 in a day — two months after ceasefire ending 15 months of relentless attacks began

  • Future governance of Gaza remains unclear as Trump suggests US takeover but Arab countries propose alternative plan, which UK, others back

  • Hamas and Israel exchange 25 hostages, bodies and 1,700 detainees in seven swaps

  • Over 65,000 Palestinians, 400 Israeli soldiers dead; nearly all of Gaza displaced

  • UN Commission of Inquiry finds Israel is committing genocide in Gaza in a bid to “destroy the Palestinians”

The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....
Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...