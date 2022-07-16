E-Paper | September 27, 2025

Israel’s Gaza invasion - Day 722

Published July 16, 2022

  • October 7, 2023: Israel begins bombarding Gaza in retaliation to Hamas attacks

  • Israel resumes massive attacks on March 18, killing over 400 in a day — two months after ceasefire ending 15 months of relentless attacks began

  • Future governance of Gaza remains unclear as Trump suggests US takeover but Arab countries propose alternative plan, which UK, others back

  • Hamas and Israel exchange 25 hostages, bodies and 1,700 detainees in seven swaps

  • Over 65,000 Palestinians, 400 Israeli soldiers dead; nearly all of Gaza displaced

  • UN Commission of Inquiry finds Israel is committing genocide in Gaza in a bid to “destroy the Palestinians”

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
Updated 27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

While better ties with the US should be pursued, Pakistan should be prepared for abrupt changes in American policy.
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...