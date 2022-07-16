E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Israel’s Gaza invasion - Day 721

Published July 16, 2022

  • October 7, 2023: Israel begins bombarding Gaza in retaliation to Hamas attacks

  • Israel resumes massive attacks on March 18, killing over 400 in a day — two months after ceasefire ending 15 months of relentless attacks began

  • Future governance of Gaza remains unclear as Trump suggests US takeover but Arab countries propose alternative plan, which UK, others back

  • Hamas and Israel exchange 25 hostages, bodies and 1,700 detainees in seven swaps

  • Over 65,000 Palestinians, 400 Israeli soldiers dead; nearly all of Gaza displaced

  • UN Commission of Inquiry finds Israel is committing genocide in Gaza in a bid to “destroy the Palestinians”

Gaza invasion, Palestinian crisis, Live Gaza Invasion
Live

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...
Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...