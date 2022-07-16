Israel’s Gaza invasion - Day 721

October 7, 2023: Israel begins bombarding Gaza in retaliation to Hamas attacks

Israel resumes massive attacks on March 18, killing over 400 in a day — two months after ceasefire ending 15 months of relentless attacks began

Hamas and Israel exchange 25 hostages, bodies and 1,700 detainees in seven swaps

Over 65,000 Palestinians, 400 Israeli soldiers dead; nearly all of Gaza displaced