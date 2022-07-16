E-Paper | September 25, 2025

Israel’s Gaza invasion - Day 719

Published July 16, 2022

  • October 7, 2023: Israel begins bombarding Gaza in retaliation to Hamas attacks

  • Israel resumes massive attacks on March 18, killing over 400 in a day — two months after ceasefire ending 15 months of relentless attacks began

  • Future governance of Gaza remains unclear as Trump suggests US takeover but Arab countries propose alternative plan, which UK, others back

  • Hamas and Israel exchange 25 hostages, bodies and 1,700 detainees in seven swaps

  • Over 65,000 Palestinians, 400 Israeli soldiers dead; nearly all of Gaza displaced

  • UN Commission of Inquiry finds Israel is committing genocide in Gaza in a bid to “destroy the Palestinians”

Live

Trumpian tirade
25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

DONALD Trump’s address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday was part comical theatre, part chilling warning to ...
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...
Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...